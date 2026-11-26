The Los Angeles Rams wore throwback white and blue uniforms to pay tribute to the 1960s Fearsome Foursome during their win against the Green Bay Packers, as Byron Young recorded a crucial late sack on Jordan Love and Blake Corum dominated with 184 rushing yards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, bottom, is sacked by Rams outside linebacker Byron Young during the second half on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at SoFi Stadium.

INGLEWOOD — On a night when the Rams wore their throwback white and blue uniforms, in homage to the 1960s Fearsome Foursome – star pass rushers Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier and Lamar Lundy – it would have been almost criminal if they had gone all game without a sack on Wednesday night against the Green Bay Packers. But not to worry. After nearly a full evening of chasing Jordan Love around, Byron Young finally wrapped up the Packers’ quarterback with 5:05 left in the game. Will that bring him bragging rights with fellow pass rushers Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett?

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Probably not. Those white uniforms – not totally faithful to those ’60s uniforms but close enough – were quite appropriate in another sense, as the Rams continued their evolution and The Rams held the Packers to 244 yards of total offense.