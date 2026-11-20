Puka Nacua will undergo surgery on his injured MCL that could keep him out at least a couple of months, jeopardizing his season, one day after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on a three-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that wide receiver Puka Nacua underwent surgery to repair a damaged medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The procedure effectively ends Nacua's 2026 regular season and places his availability for the postseason in serious jeopardy. McVay stated on Friday that the star receiver could miss at least a couple of months of action while recovering from the injury.

This medical update arrives just one day after the National Football League and the NFL Players Association finalized the terms of a three-game suspension for Nacua. The suspension addresses a violation of the league's personal conduct policy and runs concurrently with his time on injured reserve. This administrative penalty coincides with his physical absence due to PCL and MCL sprains along with turf toe injuries.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

Nacua suffered the initial knee and toe damage during the Rams' 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on November 8. He currently leads the team with seventy receptions for seven hundred fifteen yards and four touchdowns across seven starts. The twenty-five-year-old fifth-round pick from 2023 is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to enter free agency in March 2027.

The Rams organization now faces a critical decision regarding Nacua's future before the new league year begins. His on-field performance has been historic, but off-field controversies are likely to influence contract negotiations. The team must weigh his elite production against the ongoing personal conduct issues that led to his suspension.

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Nacua's recent history includes a December incident where he made a gesture associated with antisemitic stereotypes during an online stream. He subsequently issued an apology, claiming he did not understand the meaning of the hand sign. Additionally, a woman filed a lawsuit in March alleging he bit her arm and made antisemitic remarks at a New Year's Eve gathering.

Further complications arose when Nacua spent time at a holistic rehabilitation facility during the offseason. He openly acknowledged a history of alcohol misuse during this period of treatment. These personal struggles have added a layer of complexity to his status as one of the NFL's most impactful young receivers since his record-setting rookie year in 2023.

The decision to place Nacua on injured reserve was driven by roster mechanics rather than just medical necessity initially. McVay explained that the team originally planned to keep him on the fifty-three-man roster despite the expected extended absence. However, they needed to open a spot for wide receiver Brennan Presley as other roster moves occurred.

McVay clarified that there was never a realistic timeline for Nacua to return before the end of the season anyway. He noted that the move was not purely about roster flexibility but was a necessary step due to the shifting landscape of the team's depth chart. The Rams knew surgery was an option, and Nacua chose to address the injury fully before negotiating a new contract.

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Meanwhile, the Rams are navigating a tight divisional race while their top weapon is sidelined. The team sits on a bye week in Week Eleven with a six-and-four record, tied with the Seattle Seahawks for second place in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers currently lead the division with an eight-and-one record.

Los Angeles will return to action by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, November 25. The absence of Nacua and second-leading receiver Davante Adams, who remains on injured reserve with a hamstring rupture, severely impacts the offensive firepower. The team must adjust its strategy while waiting for the health of its key starters.