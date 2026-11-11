Puka Nacua Expected to Land on Injured Reserve With Knee and Toe Injuries

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Puka Nacua is likely to be placed on injured reserve because of knee and toe injuries. If the Rams put him on IR, the soonest he could return is Week 15 against the Cowboys.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to be placed on injured reserve because of knee and toe injuries, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

If the Rams put Nacua on IR, he would have to miss at least four games. The soonest he could return would be Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. If Nacua does get an IR designation, he will have to miss at least four games with a potential to miss even more time. This is bad news for the Rams.

Also read Rams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf Toe

Nacua's Injury Not Season-Ending, Targeting Week 14 or 15 Return

It would be even worse if Nacua's season was over. However, there is reason for optimism. People close to the situation said Monday evening they were very adamant that Nacua's injury is not season-ending and that they hope to get him back for Week 14 or Week 15. If the Rams want to avoid an IR placement, they might only have to miss Nacua for four weeks.

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They could refrain from putting him on IR and possibly have him back in time for their Week 14 game at San Francisco.

"Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Nacua was likely to land on injured reserve because of knee and toe injuries, but so far he has not," Graziano wrote. "If the Rams put him on IR, the soonest he could return is Week 15 against the Cowboys. " Graziano continued: "This all becomes moot if they put Nacua on IR this week, but just keep an eye on the situation if they don't.

People Close to Nacua Confirm Injury Isn't Career Threatening

Speaking to people close to this situation Monday evening, they were very adamant that Nacua's injury isn't season-ending and that they hope to get him back for Week 14 or 15.

" Graziano's report that those close to the situation are adamant Nacua's season is not over offers Rams fans a much-needed reason for optimism. The team is preparing to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. The Rams are currently shorthanded with the loss of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson, all of whom have been significant contributors on the field.

Nacua, who has consistently been one of the team's most productive receivers, is expected to return in Week 14 or 15 if the injury does not worsen. With Nacua on IR, the team must rely on the remaining skill players to fill the void and keep the passing attack effective against Arizona.

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Rams Prepare for Cardinals without Nacua, Adams, and Ferguson

The Rams will need to adjust their offensive game plan for the Cardinals matchup, likely incorporating more short, quick passes to Tyler Higbee and leveraging Kyren Williams and Blake Corum for additional options. Fantasy managers face a tough decision regarding Puka Nacua. While the All-Pro receiver has historically delivered strong numbers when healthy, the Rams injury report suggests he may not return in time for the playoff push.

In leagues that allow an injured reserve spot, managers may consider putting Nacua there to preserve future value, or they could keep him on the bench while evaluating alternatives. With the Rams offensive uncertainty, other receivers such as Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels are labeled deep sleepers for Week 10.

Higbee, ranking 29th in fantasy points per game with 6.5, has shown high snap percentages in recent weeks and could become the most viable option amid the depth issue. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, now ranked 16th in fantasy points per game with 16.9, has faced a slight decline in production compared to last season. Stafford's offense is increasingly dependent on a solid group of receiving targets, and the loss of key receivers could further impact his statistical output.

Stafford's Offense Adjusts to Loss of Top Receivers

The coaching staff, led by Sean McVay, will have to determine how to maximize the current roster's strengths while coping with the lack of a reliable deep threat. As the season approaches its final stretch, the outcome of Nacua's recovery will remain a critical factor for both Rams coaches and fantasy managers. The roster picture will be clearer shortly after Week 14 or 15.

The team is expecting a tentative comeback in the middle of March, though that timeline may refer to offseason planning.