Rams Exploring Wide Receiver Options at Trade Deadline, Could Browns Have a Fit?

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline is approaching quickly. And after the first nine weeks of the regular season, the Cleveland Browns are 5-4. Somehow, someway, the Br

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs for yards after catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect And after the first nine weeks of the regular season, the Cleveland Browns are 5-4. Somehow, someway, the Browns are playing competitive football with a roster that was counted out by many before the year began. But while success is being found by a number of different players, many being on the offensive end, one player has fallen into the shadows of the franchise: wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

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On Monday, Nov. 9, news broke that the Los Angeles Rams were "exploring all avenues", according to Rams head coach Sean McVay, at the wide receiver position due to injuries to both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. If that is the case, the Rams should consider giving the Browns a call for Jeudy.

“I think you’ve got to look at all avenues to try to be able to solve some of the issues or situations or scenarios that have come up," McVay said when asked about LA's activeness at the deadline. Jeudy wouldn't be a bad addition to the Rams' squad, even if Nacua gets healthy and Adams returns to the gridiron towards the back half of the season. He would fit seamlessly into their pass-heavy offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

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Jeudy hasn't gotten the looks many thought he would in Cleveland this season, mainly due to the breakout of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. In order to continue developing them both, Jeudy will continue to slip down the total targets list.a second-place spot in the NFC West Division , adding a bit of talent back to the offensive side of the ball could be in the picture at the deadline.

It could end up being the difference between them making the playoffs or wasting one of Stafford's final seasons of his career. Jeudy's situation in Cleveland has changed considerably since he was traded to there back in 2024. Earning a Pro Bowl selection that campaign, he would haul in 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

But from then on,The emergence of both Concepcion and Boston has given the Browns more reasons than ever to evaluate their long-term plans at the position, too. Not to mention, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. remains as dominant as ever, taking even more targets away. The Browns aren't going to be able to land a first- or second-round pick for Jeudy, but if the Rams are desperate, a third- or fourth-rounder could be tossed across the table.

From recent speculation, the latter is what the Browns are hoping to receive if he ever did get moved. And it will be interesting to see whether the Rams or Browns make any trades. Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.