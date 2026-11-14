Rams’ defense must shoulder burden for hobbled offense

With the offense once known for its explosiveness beset by injuries, the defense will need to set the tone starting Sunday against the Cardinals in Arizona.

The Rams’ Myles Garrett celebrates a sack with teammates, from left, Shaun Dolac, Braden Fiske, Aaron Donald and Byron Young during the second half against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Landover, Maryland.

LOS ANGELES — The Rams’ season has been so defined by injuries, head coach Sean McVay has voluntarily compared it to the cursed 2022 campaign, a season whose mention he usually greets with dead eyes and disbelief that you would dare utter the year aloud. Those injuries certainly haven’t been confined to the offense, but the scale on that side of the ball has been staggering.

Also read Rams’ Aaron Donald on Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck: Try to ‘make his first game hell’

Wide receiver Davante Adams hasn’t played since Week 6, tight end Terrance Ferguson since Week 3. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington are freshly on injured reserve. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with soreness in his throwing elbow. The tight end room is “hanging on by a thread”, according to offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Left guard Steve Avila’s hamstring pull means the plague has spread to the offensive line, too. To be sure, McVay, Scheelhaase and the offensive staff will look for creative ways to use the remaining offensive personnel as they wait to be whole again.

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But it’s the other side of the ball – the defense the Rams invested so heavily in this offseason – that will need to carry the team in the meantime, starting Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals . It wouldn’t be the first time this year.

The Rams’ defense was largely responsible for each of the team’s last two wins during this three-game winning streak, holding the Gone were the days of the defense relying on the offense to do all the work, of depending on big leads and pass-rushing opportunities to make up for lack of investment at the second and third levels of the defense. This was a Rams defense built to suffocate, not to do just enough to win games.

And it’s paid off, with the unit ranked fourth in the NFL in defensive expected points added per play. And now, with the offense wounded as it is, the Rams will need the defense to continue the current three-game winning streak as they try to keep pace in a competitive race for the three NFC wild-card spots while playing the hardest schedule in the NFL the final nine weeks of the season.

For its part, the Rams’ defense downplayed any question about increased responsibility or urgency this week. They insist it’s always the same standard in their meeting rooms.

“I wouldn’t say that. We’re always just trying to stop people from scoring, no matter what it is,” defensive coordinator Chris Shula said.

“We have high expectations for ourselves. I know our guys have the highest of expectations. I know our coaches do as well. Our job is to get our offense the ball back as many times as possible or score ourselves.

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That’s all we’re trying to do. ” “We’ll go out there and play ball. That’s all we can do, keep trying to get the ball back to the offense, try to get as many three-and-outs as we can, turnovers if possible,” Donald added.

“That’s the mindset every week no matter who’s down or what it might be. We’re going to go out there, play our game, and try to play at a high level. ”after missing last week and defensive end Kobie Turner is eligible to return from injured reserve after the Rams’ Week 11 bye.

Garrett himself said he is still playing himself into shape and feels there is room to grow from his three-sack performance against Washington, both physically and in terms of his chemistry with his new teammates.

“I have to get my natural rhythm back down, getting your steps back and feeling confident,” Garrett said. “It’s just a natural transition from defense to defense. You have to be able to know you can pick your spots to take chances to win that down or make a big play. There’s also working with the other guys, working games and things like that, working on the timing and making sure everything is clicking how we want it to.

” The offense will need that time, too, both in the next couple of games as it figures out what works for its limited personnel and in the weeks that follow as player reintegrate themselves into the scheme. The Rams will need the defense to buy its counterparts time to do that.