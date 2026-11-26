Blake Corum rushes for 184 yards as the Los Angeles Rams secure a 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 26-13 score during their Thanksgiving Eve matchup on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium. This victory marked the fifth consecutive win for the Rams, who improved their season record to 7-4. The win also snapped a five-game losing streak in this specific rivalry against the Packers, who fell to a 6-5 record. The Rams controlled the tempo of the game through a dominant rushing attack that limited Green Bay's offensive opportunities significantly.

Corum Records Career-High 184 Yards and Touchdown

Blake Corum delivered a career-defining performance on his 26th birthday by rushing for 184 yards and scoring one touchdown. Corum accumulated 32 carries, which stands as the highest single-game total for any running back in the NFL this season. It was also the most carries handled by a Rams running back during head coach Sean McVay's 10-year tenure with the franchise. Corum extended his touchdown streak to seven consecutive games, solidifying his breakout status in the league. He accounted for the majority of his production in the second half, carrying the ball 25 times for 161 yards after the halftime break.

Also read Rams Beat Packers 26-13 as Blake Corum Sets Record with 184 Yards

Rams Ground Game Controls Ball Time and Defeat Packers

The Los Angeles Rams utilized a methodical offensive strategy that relied heavily on running the football 47 times during the contest. This approach allowed Los Angeles to control possession for 23:45 in the second half alone, effectively draining the clock and keeping the Packers offense off the field. The Rams' offensive line performed this heavy lifting despite significant personnel challenges, starting the game without two players and losing two more starters later in the contest. The team managed to sustain drives that culminated in scores on their first three drives of the game for the first time all season. Kyren Williams contributed to this offensive balance by rushing for another touchdown, adding to the team's scoring output.

Green Bay Defense Struggles Against Persistent Rams Attack

The Green Bay Packers offense failed to generate consistent momentum, accumulating only 19:20 of total possession time and just 6:15 in the second half. Quarterback Jordan Love completed passes for 198 yards but threw two interceptions that halted key drives for Green Bay. Love's struggles were evident in critical moments, including an inaccurate throw toward the goal line that was intercepted by Jaylen McCollough. Although Christian Watson caught four passes for 65 yards and an early touchdown, his impact was curtailed by an injury. Watson was ruled out before halftime with a concussion sustained from a hard hit by Rams safety Kam Kinchens, who was subsequently ejected from the game. The Packers have now lost two straight games, marking their first consecutive losses since losing their final five games last season.

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Key Injuries and Special Teams Impact in Rams Victory

Special teams played a pivotal role in the final score, with kicker Brandon McManus kicking four field goals against his former team. The Rams' defense also made critical stops, including a forced fumble by linebacker Nate Landman on the Packers' second drive that led to a field goal. Ty'Ron Hopper contributed an interception on a Stafford underthrow, setting up another scoring opportunity. Injuries affected both rosters, with the Rams losing TE Davis Allen to an ankle injury and TE Tyler Higbee to a chest injury. The Packers missed RB Josh Jacobs due to a finger injury and saw RG Kevin Zeitler leave with an ankle problem. Edge rusher Micah Parsons recorded a sack in his season debut, but Green Bay's defense could not contain the relentless ground attack.

McVay Secures First Win Over Matt LaFleur in Rivalry History

Head coach Sean McVay earned his first victory over Matt LaFleur, marking a significant milestone in their competitive history. McVay has adapted his offensive philosophy in recent weeks, shifting focus to the running game after star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams missed the past two games with injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford managed 140 passing yards but effectively facilitated the run-heavy strategy that won the game. The Rams also debuted new Fearsome White uniforms in tribute to the 1960s teams led by the Fearsome Foursome defensive line. Rosey Grier, a 94-year-old member of that historic group, wore the jersey and received a standing ovation during a timeout, adding a moment of reverence to the competitive event.