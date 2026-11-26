Kyren Corum scores as the Rams snap their five-game skid against Green Bay, improving to 7-4 and staying in the NFC playoff race with a dominant second-half performance.

The Los Angeles Rams maintained their grip on the NFC playoff picture with a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, moving their record to 7-4. The win halted a five-game losing streak against their divisional rivals and showcased a dominant second-half performance anchored by running back Kyren Corum. Corum delivered a historic effort on his 26th birthday, scoring a touchdown in his seventh consecutive game to solidify his status as the primary engine of the offense.

Corum finished the contest with 25 carries for 161 yards in the second half alone. This output produced the highest single-game rushing total by any Rams running back in head coach Sean McVay's ten-year tenure. The breakout season has seen Corum consistently dominate defenses, providing the reliable ground game necessary to control the tempo of high-stakes matchups. His performance ensured the Rams stayed firmly in the thick of the postseason hunt.

Also read Why the Seahawks Are Rooting for the Rams Against the Packers Tomorrow

Los Angeles utilized this powerful rushing attack to dictate the pace of the game, controlling the ball for 23 minutes and 45 seconds in the second half. By sustaining long, methodical drives, the Rams effectively stifled the Packers' offense and kept their own defense fresh. The strategy paid immediate dividends when Jalen Williams scored from 7 yards out in the second quarter.

This score gave Los Angeles points on their first three drives of the game for the first time all season. Such offensive consistency forced Green Bay into a reactive position for the remainder of the afternoon. The Rams established early dominance that allowed them to manage the clock and limit Green Bay's offensive opportunities.

Head coach Sean McVay finally recorded his first career victory against Matt LaFleur, marking a significant milestone in the rivalry between the two coaches. LaFleur previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Rams in Los Angeles during his debut season in 2017. This context added a layer of personal stakes to the matchup. The Rams defeated their former team, with kicker Jake Moody contributing four field goals to seal the win.

Green Bay struggled significantly to match the Rams' physicality. The Packers ran the ball only 47 times while passing for just 140 yards. This was a stark contrast to their usual attacking style and highlighted the effectiveness of the Los Angeles defense. Quarterback Jordan Love completed passes for 198 yards but threw two interceptions.

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Love failed to capitalize on opportunities to keep the game competitive against a disciplined Rams defense. The Packers have now lost two straight games, a rare occurrence for the franchise given their strong finish to the previous season. Green Bay only had the ball for 19 minutes and 20 seconds in total. Just 6 minutes and 15 seconds of that possession came in the second half.

A pivotal moment occurred just before halftime when Rams safety Kam Kinchens delivered a hard hit on Packers receiver Christian Watson. Watson was ruled out with a concussion, and Kinchens was subsequently ejected from the game. The loss of Watson severely hampered Green Bay's passing attack for the remainder of the contest. Watson had recorded four catches for 65 yards and an early touchdown.

That early touchdown provided a bright spot in an otherwise difficult afternoon for the Packers offense. The Rams made a 14-play drive out of halftime that ended with Corum's 1-yard touchdown plunge. This score extended the Rams' lead and demonstrated their ability to score in crucial moments. The offense remained rolling downfield with relentless consistency.

The game was marred by injuries to the Rams' offensive line, which was already missing two starters before kickoff. Center Kevin Zeitler made his first start but left in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Edge rusher and right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. also limped off in the fourth quarter. Left guard Bill Murray left with an injury shortly after.

Despite these setbacks, the Rams managed to maintain their ground game and secure the victory. Right tackle McClendon eventually returned to the field. The defensive resilience was crucial in preserving the lead against a struggling Green Bay squad. Nate Landman produced his fourth forced fumble of the season on the Packers' second drive. This turnover led directly to Los Angeles' second field goal and shifted momentum decisively in their favor.

Los Angeles debuted their Fearsome White uniforms, a tribute to the legendary 1960s teams led by the Fearsome Foursome defensive line. Rosey Grier, a 94-year-old member of that famed group, wore the jersey to the game. He received a massive ovation from the crowd at SoFi Stadium during a timeout. The event added a nostalgic element to the contest.

The occasion connected the modern team with its storied history in a meaningful way. Corum also produced his fourth forced fumble of the season, further demonstrating his all-around impact on the field. His contributions extended well beyond just rushing yards and touchdowns. The Rams controlled the narrative from start to finish.

The victory provided a much-needed boost for a team navigating a challenging schedule. Keeping the playoff race alive is critical as the season enters its final stretch. The Rams showed they can win physical, defensive battles against tough opponents. They proved they can overcome injuries on the offensive line.

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The Packers now face a difficult path forward with two consecutive losses. They will travel to New Orleans on Sunday, December 6. Green Bay must find a way to generate offense without their star receiver. The Rams have established themselves as a serious contender in the NFC.

The team will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup. They need to continue protecting their key players on the offensive line. The depth of the roster will be tested in the coming weeks. The performance against Green Bay showed they have the talent to compete at the highest level.

Fans at SoFi Stadium witnessed a masterclass in running the football. The crowd energized the team with their support throughout the evening. The historic uniforms added to the festive atmosphere of the Thanksgiving Eve game. The Rams honored their past while building their future.

This win solidifies their position in the standings and boosts morale. The coaching staff executed a perfect game plan against a resilient opponent. The players responded with discipline and physicality on both sides of the ball. The combination of strategy and talent proved too much for Green Bay.

The Rams have now turned their season around significantly. They are competing for a spot in the postseason with a strong roster. The leadership of Sean McVay has been instrumental in this turnaround. The team remains focused on the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl.

The victory over the Packers serves as a statement of intent. It shows that Los Angeles can beat any team in their division. The defense will need to maintain this level of performance. The offense must continue to rely on Corum's explosive plays.

The team is well-positioned for the final months of the season. They have the experience to handle pressure situations. The playoff race is wide open in the NFC. Every game from this point forward is critical for their hopes.

The Rams will return to action with high expectations. They must keep their momentum going against upcoming opponents. The roster depth has been validated by this victory. The team is ready for the challenges ahead in the postseason push.