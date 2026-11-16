Rams Defeat Cardinals 34-6 Despite Severe Injury Woes

The Los Angeles Rams secured a dominant 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on November 15, 2026, overcoming significant injuries to key offensive linemen and receivers.

The Los Angeles Rams delivered a decisive 34-6 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Quarterback Matthew Stafford transformed from frustrated to jubilant as the Rams overcame a slow start and a severe injury crisis to improve their record to 6-4.

Stafford Leads Offensive Resurgence After Slow Start

For the first several minutes of the contest, the Rams appeared disjointed and visibly frustrated. Matthew Stafford spiked his helmet in anger following an interception and shouted at his teammates after a third-down screen pass was disrupted at the line of scrimmage. These early struggles threatened to derail the team's momentum before the second quarter even concluded.

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However, Stafford completely turned the tide before halftime, leading two consecutive touchdown drives that left him skipping off the field with a broad smile. This offensive explosion shifted the psychological momentum entirely in favor of Los Angeles, setting the stage for a dominant performance that would define the rest of the game.

Rams Offense Thrives Amidst Heavy Personnel Losses

The Rams faced significant challenges due to multiple key injuries sustained earlier in the week. Wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve with knee and toe issues, while star receiver Davante Adams sat out with a hamstring injury. Starting left guard Steve Avila also missed the game due to a hamstring problem, weakening the offensive line's integrity.

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The structural issues worsened during the game when center Coleman Shelton and backup center Dylan McMahon exited the contest in the second quarter with separate injuries. To compensate, the coaching staff rotated through various personnel groupings, alternating between 20-personnel, 21-personnel, and traditional 11 and 13 formations to keep the Arizona defense off balance.

Rams Defense Dominates With Key Sacks and Interceptions

While the offense struggled initially, the defensive unit established immediate dominance through disruptive plays. Defensive end Tyler Davis recorded crucial sacks against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck, applying relentless pressure that disrupted the Cardinals' passing game. Davis's ability to penetrate the backfield was a pivotal factor in limiting Arizona's offensive output.

Linebacker Wesley Bailey also contributed significantly by intercepting a pass, further stifling the Cardinals' ability to sustain drives. The defense forced the ball loose in critical moments, including a play where linebacker Shaun Dolac hit Carson Beck, causing a fumble that the Cardinals recovered but failed to convert into a score.

Offensive Weapons Score Multiple Touchdowns in Victory

With the defense holding the line, the Rams' skill players capitalized on short fields and defensive gaps. Tight end Tyler Higbee was highly effective, catching touchdown passes ahead of Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard and celebrating the scores with enthusiasm. His performance highlighted the team's ability to adapt their passing attack despite missing key wide receivers.

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Rookie wide receiver Xavier Smith also made his presence felt by scoring a touchdown, adding to the offensive scoreboard. Tight end Davis Allen caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, celebrating with running back Kyren Williams. These scoring plays demonstrated the Rams' depth and versatility in the red zone, even with a depleted receiving corps.

Rams Improve Record While Cardinals Struggle at 3-7

The final score of 34-6 reflected the comprehensive nature of the Rams' performance. Los Angeles improved to 6-4, strengthening their position in the competitive NFC landscape. The victory provided a much-needed boost for a team that had to navigate significant health concerns without losing focus or execution.

Conversely, the Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-7, continuing their struggles against a resurgent Rams squad. Carson Beck and the Cardinals offense were unable to find any rhythm against a defense that forced turnovers and limited big plays. The loss serves as another setback in Arizona's challenging season as they look to regroup for future matchups.