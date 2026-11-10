Rams coach Sean McVay points to unlikely culprit behind Puka Nacua injury

The Los Angeles Rams will have to navigate life without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is headed to IR after injuring his knee against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. This injury stings ev…

Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown with head coach Sean McVay in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.his regret on this play call and what it led to when speaking with the media on Monday.

“It’s things you think about. If I would have known that would have occurred on the last play, that it ends up cutting up instead of being able to circle like the previous one we had. I’m kicking myself about those things,” McVay said.on the Rams’ penultimate possession in their 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Also read Rams WR Puka Nacua Out Multiple Weeks With MCL and PCL Sprain, Turf Toe

“I’d be lying to you if I said I haven’t questioned the decision making on that last play over and over in my head of what could have been another option, that you felt like could have gotten a conversion and maybe end of the game that would have led to him not taking a violent hit to his right knee,” he added. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

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“It’s stuff that I feel tremendous responsibility for, and we have to be able to figure out how to protect these guys while also putting them in positions that help our team and allow them to be able to shine. ” In other words, McVay is placing a lot of the blame on himself for Nacua’s injury.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Hindsight is 20/20, and McVay could not have known this play call would lead to one of the league’s best players getting hurt. The Rams are 5-4 and one game behind the Green Bay Packers for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

However, four of their next five opponents are also playoff contenders, making the injury ill-timed. Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown with head coach Sean McVay in Landover, Maryland, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md. , Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.