The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games under the Personal Conduct Policy, with reinstatement set for Dec. 14, the same day he becomes eligible to return from injured reserve.

The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games under the league's Personal Conduct Policy, with reinstatement eligible on Monday, Dec. 14, following the team's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The timing of the punishment is unusually favorable for both Nacua and the Rams. Nacua is currently on injured reserve and could not play in the games he is suspended for anyway, meaning the discipline costs him three game checks but no actual games. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14. The suspension begins immediately.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

Injured Reserve Suspension Rules

NFL rules state a player's injury designation does not delay discipline or prevent a suspension from being served, so the suspension begins when it is imposed. Nacua was placed on injured reserve last week while nursing an MCL injury in his right knee and a turf toe injury. He was injured on the final play of the Rams' Week 9 win against the Washington Commanders.

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NFL rules related to injured reserve require a player on IR to miss four games before becoming eligible to return. That means Nacua had to sit out at least four games while on injured reserve, including the game at the Arizona Cardinals, which already happened, plus home games against the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Amazingly, the suspension announced Thursday and Nacua's stint on injured reserve both run to Dec. 13, and he can return from both on Dec. 14. His minimum injured reserve absence will extend beyond his suspension. Nacua will still be allowed at the Rams team facility for medical treatment and rehab for his knee and toe injuries during the suspension. The suspension for violating the Personal Conduct Policy will cost Nacua three game checks.

Nacua Financial Hit Allegations

While the exact figure remains unclear, the financial hit is significant. The approximate amount the suspension will cost Nacua has been reported as $961,166,000. The NFL investigation centered on several key details. A woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Nacua of assault and battery.

According to the filing, the incident occurred around New Year's Eve 2025, during which Nacua allegedly made an unprovoked antisemitic remark toward the woman during dinner and later bit her on the shoulder while riding in the same vehicle. On New Year's Eve, Nacua allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder. While Nacua hasn't denied that he bit the woman, he has characterized the physical contact as horseplay.

Following the incident, Nacua hasn't been criminally charged, but the NFL doesn't require criminal charges to suspend a player. Late in the summer, Nacua's civil trial was pushed to 2028. Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Schefter reported that the NFL had been reviewing Nacua's case. With the suspension now official, it's clear the NFL felt it had enough evidence to discipline Nacua without waiting for the civil trial.

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League Conduct Policy Timing

The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy allows discipline even without criminal charges, and the league has used that authority in this case. The timing of the suspension, coming in November rather than at the start of the season, means the discipline overlaps almost perfectly with Nacua's injury recovery. Had the NFL announced the suspension earlier in the season, the Rams could have been forced to play without Nacua for three additional games.

Instead, the suspension overlaps with his injury recovery, and the Rams will not lose any games from Nacua that they would not have already lost. It's also worth wondering if the NFL is close to a decision on Alaric Jackson following his off-field issues this summer. Jackson was arrested for felony domestic battery, although the charges were eventually dropped and the case was assigned to a pre-filing diversion program. Nothing changes from the Rams' perspective.

They were already planning on being without Nacua for the next three games. The Rams will hope to get Davante Adams back in the lineup for the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Green Bay Packers. Until Nacua is back, the Rams will continue relying on Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, and Tutu Atwell. Nacua seemingly emerges from this ugly episode with something of a best-case scenario, albeit a financially costly one.

The suspension begins immediately and Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement Monday, Dec. 14, following the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers. The amazing timing of this suspension is that it comes while Nacua is on injured reserve and could not play in the games he's suspended anyway.