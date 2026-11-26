Micah Parsons is in. The Green Bay Packers are out. Or almost out in terms of the playoff race. The Los Angeles Rams overpowered the Packers 26-13 on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman forces a fumble on Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Los Angeles Rams overpowered the Packers 26-13 on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

While Parsons made his long-awaited season debut and was impactful at times, the Packers were run over by Blake Corum during the second half and doomed by an impotent, sloppy offense. It might wind up being a killer loss for Green Bay. The Packers, Rams and Seahawks entered Week 12 with 6-4 records. The Rams are 7-4 with a one-game lead in the standings but in reality a two-game lead with the head-to-head tiebreaker.

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The Seahawks will visit the NFC-leading 49ers on Sunday. The Packers entered the game with a 40 percent chance of reaching, according to The Athletic’s playoff simulator. With a win, that would have increased to 61 percent. Instead, with a loss, it’s down to 25 percent.