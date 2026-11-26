The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers 26-13 on November 25, 2026, dealing a severe blow to Green Bay's postseason hopes. Micah Parsons criticizes team accountability.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers with a decisive 26-13 score on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in a matchup that significantly jeopardized Green Bay's chances for a postseason berth. The game, played in Inglewood, California, served as a pivotal moment in the highly competitive National Football Conference race between two teams that entered the contest with identical 6-4 records. The victory provides the Rams with crucial momentum while simultaneously complicating the playoff trajectory for the Packers.

Ground Game Neutralizes Parsons Pass Rush

The Los Angeles Rams strategy effectively dismantled the Green Bay Packers defensive scheme by relying heavily on their rushing attack to control the tempo of the game. The Rams accumulated a total of 246 rushing yards, a performance spearheaded by running back Blake Corum who accounted for 184 of those yards. This sustained ground attack allowed the Rams to maintain possession and keep Green Bay's defensive line off the field during critical moments. By avoiding third-and-long situations where Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons typically thrives, the Rams limited his opportunities to disrupt the game's flow. This tactical discipline was evident in the snap counts, as Parsons was only on the field for 26 of the 71 defensive snaps. The absence of Parsons during early-down situations prevented the Packers from utilizing their most potent defensive weapon in high-leverage passing scenarios.

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Micah Parsons Criticizes Team Accountability

Micah Parsons, who recorded a sack during his limited participation, did not hesitate to voice his frustration regarding the team's collective performance and mindset. He emphasized that the core issue revolves around accountability and the willingness of teammates to engage in the rigorous demands of professional football. Parsons stated that if a player can consistently provoke opponents verbally without facing any repercussions, it indicates a lack of competitive fire. He argued that the reality of the situation requires every member of the roster to be fully committed to the long-term goals of the franchise. His comments suggest a deep concern about the team's unity and determination as the season progresses toward its climax.

Parsons elaborated on the need to determine which individuals are truly dedicated to playing for the team and which are merely going through the motions. He noted that every quarter, every minute, and every down must be treated with maximum intensity. The linebacker expressed that the entire organization, including coaching staff, must improve their execution and mental toughness. He acknowledged that the team made significant mistakes and failed to capitalize on key opportunities, resulting in a performance that fell far below their potential. His public criticism highlights the high standards he expects from himself and his teammates in the pursuit of playoff success.

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Packers Struggle Offense and Injuries Mount

The Green Bay Packers offense experienced a severe decline in production after the first half, ultimately being outscored 13-0 in the second half of the game. The team ran only 16 total plays in the second half, a stark contrast to their earlier offensive output. A significant factor in this offensive stagnation was the departure of star receiver Christian Watson, who left the game due to a concussion. Watson's absence removed a vital vertical threat from the lineup, forcing the offense into more predictable and less effective patterns. The Packers' inability to generate sustained drives allowed the Rams defense to sit in comfortable situations and force multiple turnovers.

Four second-half possessions by Green Bay resulted in three-and-outs and interceptions thrown by quarterback Jordan Love. These errors compounded the team's struggles and handed momentum firmly to the Los Angeles Rams. The offense appeared disjointed and unable to adjust to the Rams defensive pressure, leading to a complete breakdown in execution. The combination of missing Watson and Love's interceptions created a insurmountable deficit that Green Bay could not overcome. This offensive collapse serves as a major concern for the team as they look to salvage their season.

Postseason Hopes Dwindle for Green Bay

The loss drops the Green Bay Packers to a 6-5 record and places them in a precarious position in the NFC playoff standings. The team previously appeared to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender after their commanding 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots two weeks prior. However, that momentum was halted by a 30-10 defeat to rival Minnesota Vikings, followed closely by this loss to the Rams. These consecutive defeats have created a significant hole in the standings that will be difficult to dig out of. The Packers now face an uphill battle to secure one of the final playoff spots in a crowded conference.

Micah Parsons acknowledged the magnitude of the deficit, stating that the only realistic path to the postseason is to win all remaining games. He admitted that the team missed a significant opportunity to gain ground on their competitors. The coach and players alike recognize that their performance has been inadequate for the standards required to make a deep playoff run. The team must now focus on improvement and cohesion to avoid being eliminated from contention. The road ahead is steep, and the margin for error is virtually non-existent for Green Bay as the regular season winds down.