Rams at Washington Commanders: Who has the edge?

What’s at stake, who’s better, key matchup, TV info, fantasy sleeper and prediction for Sunday’s game in Washington.

Rams: OUT: Rams TE Terrance Ferguson ; DOUBTFUL: LS Joe Cardona ; QUESTIONABLE: CB Trent McDuffie , TE Colby Parkinson , S Kam Curl , WR Jordan Whittington , LB Grant Stuard .

OUT: WR Treylon Burks , WR Dyami Brown ; QUESTIONABLE: DT Jer’Zhan Newton . For the Rams, a win would mean they rise above .500 for the first time this season and keep pace in a crowded race for the NFC wild-card field. For the Commanders, a win would keep them alive in the lackluster NFC East race. Matchup to watch: Rams edge rushers vs. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

Also read Rams superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett will play against Commanders

Daniels is an elusive quarterback who likes to extend plays with his feet and make big throws downfield. Especially with the possibility of playing without McDuffie after , the Rams need to get home on the former Cajon High star and not allow him to put additional pressure on cornerbacks Emmanuel Forbes and Josh Wallace. They sack Daniels twice. … Someone other than Puka Nacua gains more than 50 yards through the air.

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… They force a punt on Washington’s opening possession of the fourth quarter and don’t allow Daniels – who has a flair for the dramatic similar to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford – to gain any momentum. GettingRams TE Davis Allen. The Commanders have the worst defense-adjusted value over average against tight ends in the NFL. Without Ferguson and potentially Parkinson, Allen could be in line for a bigger role, particularly in the red zone, against Washington.