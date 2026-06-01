Rams Acquire Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade with Browns

The Los Angeles Rams have bolstered their defense with the acquisition of Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a trade that sends Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and other draft compensation to Cleveland. This trade makes Garrett the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time in his career and sets the stage for a Super Bowl run with the Rams. Meanwhile, the Browns receive a promising young defender in Verse as they continue their rebuild.

In a surprising turn of events, the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns have agreed to a blockbuster trade involving reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett .

The Browns are set to send Garrett, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, to the Rams in exchange for Jared Verse, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, a 2027 first-round pick, and other draft compensation. This trade not only strengthens the Rams' roster but also makes Garrett the clear favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time in his career and second year in a row.

Garrett, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Browns before the 2025 season, is now on a team that is poised to contend for the Super Bowl and is the betting favorite to win it all. Through his first nine years in the NFL, Garrett has amassed an impressive 125.5 sacks, 149 tackles for a loss, and 23 forced fumbles, winning Defensive Player of the Year twice and being named First Team All-Pro in five of the past six years.

Meanwhile, the Browns will be receiving a promising young defender in Verse, who has racked up 12 sacks and 124 tackles in his first two seasons and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of those years. This trade aligns well with the Browns' rebuild, as they look to get younger on defense and become competitive in the coming years





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Myles Garrett Los Angeles Rams Cleveland Browns Jared Verse Defensive Player Of The Year

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