Ramraid Gang Repeatedly Ploughs Mercedes into Jewellery Shop Near Police Station and Steals Jewels

A ramraid gang repeatedly ploughed a Mercedes into a jewellery shop less than one mile from a police station and then fled with their stash. The suspects inserted a balaclava before breaking into the shop and stealing goods worth thousands of pounds. The incident happened on Saturday at 3.30am off Northolt Road in South Harrow, west London

This is the moment a ramraid gang repeatedly ploughed a Mercedes into a jewellery shop less than one mile from a police station before fleeing with their stash.

The raid occurred on Saturday at 3.30am and was captured on CCTV. The suspects inserted a balaclava before breaking into the shop. One of the masked individuals emerged on foot while the vehicle smashed through the metal shutters with ease. The duo spent only 40 seconds stealing and then fled on foot after a vehicle passed by.

Footage of the incident became momentarily clouded as dust and debris were thrown up into the air from the collision. Those local to the jeweller expressed their disbelief that the theft happened so close to a police station. The incident is being investigated by the Met Police. CCTV footage also showed a balaclava-clad gang who rammed a silver Mercedes SL-Class R230 into the front of Kalidas Jewellers in South Woodford in east London.

The gang stole jewels worth £10,000. It only happened weeks after the incident at Kalidas Jewellers in South Woodford. The incident comes just months after another raid at M and S Indian Jewellers in Old Ford where suspects, using an excavator, broke into the store and stole jewels last month. Other recent raids include the breaking into the premises of IWC Watches Limited in Hampstead on June 1, 2020, resulting in stolen watches worth £2.7 millio





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ramraid Gang Ploughed Mercedes Into Jewellery Shop Inserted Balaclava Rushed In At Speed Burgled The Shop Steal Jewels Flew On Foot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hundreds Flee Haiti’s Capital, Hospitals Shuttered amid Surge of Gang ViolenceSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Video shows insane NYC gang shootout that wounded 5-year-old girl caught in the middlePolice release footage of Bronx gang shootout that injured 5-year-old girl

Read more »

The HWA Evo R Is a Mercedes Icon Reimagined as a Track TerrorThis Nürburgring-inspired track-only special features a 552-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 and a six-speed sequential transaxle.

Read more »

Tren de Aragua gang leader extradited to Texas on federal terrorism, drug chargesA high-ranking leader of the Tren de Aragua gang has been extradited to Texas to face federal terrorism and drug trafficking charges as the U.S. intensifies its crackdown on the transnational criminal organization.

Read more »