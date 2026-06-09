The arrest of Ronald Ramos, charged with killing Waleed Cruz, has sparked debate about law enforcement and teen curfew zones, with Councilmember Janeese Lewis George criticizing Ramos' arrest despIte his violent past.

The fatal encounter between Waleed Cruz and Ronald Ramos in Washington D.C. has shed light on Ramos' history of violence and lawlessness. Witnesses reported hearing Cruz repeatedly ask for forgiveness as Ramos and a group allegedly insulted and physically attacked him.

Following Cruz's death, Ramos was due in court for an unrelated assault charge in Virginia, but was arrested for possession of cocaine. A D.C. judge later reversed his release and ordered him detained pending his homicide trial. In eaRly 2026, Ramos rejected a plea agreement and went missing, with his GPS monitor dead. He was found and arrested in Mount Pleasant,with the incident caught on video and sparking controversy.

Despite Ramos' history of assaults, drug charges, and skipping his trial, D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George criticized his arrest, citing potential harassment of fresh people in similar situations





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Ronald Ramos Waleed Cruz Assault Drug Charges Fugitive Janeese Lewis George Teen Curfew Zones

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