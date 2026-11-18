Congresswoman Delia Ramirez calls for transparency and accountability regarding recent major cyber disruptions affecting the NSA, FAA, and banks, blaming Trump administration cybersecurity cuts.

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez issued a stern demand for transparency and immediate investigations into a series of significant digital breakdowns plaguing critical US infrastructure. She highlighted that these escalating cyberattacks and network failures are occurring under the watch of the Trump administration, warning that recent cuts to federal cybersecurity protections are leaving the nation dangerously exposed.

Ramirez Cites Critical Infrastructure Failures

During a press statement on Tuesday, Ramirez outlined a disturbing pattern of technological disruptions affecting multiple sectors of American society. She specifically noted network outages at the Federal Aviation Administration and a major unnamed airline, alongside widespread banking system failures. These incidents were compounded by a massive cyberattack targeting payment data across 180 websites and a severe outage of the internal communication network at the National Security Agency.

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The lawmaker emphasized that these events are not isolated technical glitches but symptoms of a broader systemic vulnerability. By citing the National Security Agency breakdown alongside public sector failures, she argued that the administration's approach to digital security has become reckless. The scale of these disruptions suggests a coordinated or at least simultaneous failure of defensive measures across both private and government entities.

Conflict Over CISA Funding and Leadership

Ramirez directed her criticism toward Senator Markwayne Mullin, accusing him of attempting to deflect blame from the Trump administration's policies. She argued that Mullin is trying to shift focus away from the administration's cuts and layoffs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, commonly known as CISA. In Ramirez's view, these reductions in personnel and budget directly correlate with the inability to prevent or quickly respond to the recent wave of cyber incidents.

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She further criticized the responses from tech industry leaders, citing remarks where executives dismissed such large-scale disruptions as manageable costs of doing business. Ramirez stated that allowing a handful of tech giants to control essential digital infrastructure is too dangerous for national security. She warned that these corporate leaders often lack the urgency required to protect public interests during a crisis.

NSA Outage Details and Security Concerns

The outage of the National Security Agency's classified internal communications system affected multiple locations, including the headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, and a facility in Georgia. While some reports suggested the disruption was due to temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance, officials stressed there was no immediate evidence linking it to a malicious cyberattack. However, the timing and context have fueled speculation about external threats.

Separately, investigators identified a vulnerability in Optimizely, a third-party website experimentation platform, as the vector for a significant cyberattack. Hackers exploited this system to embed malicious JavaScript into websites associated with 178 organizations. Major targets included media outlets such as the BBC and CNN, international banking giant HSBC, home furnishing retailer IKEA, software titan Salesforce, and the online meeting platform Zoom.

Llamas Push for Legislative Accountability

Lawmakers are increasingly calling for stricter regulatory oversight to prevent future catastrophes. Ramirez indicated she would use her potential leadership position on the House Homeland Security Committee to investigate the administration's handling of these disruptions. She vowed to protect citizens by returning CISA, along with the Coast Guard, to their core mission-focused states.

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Rep. Pramila Jayapal joined the chorus of critics, urging Congress to treat these events as a wake-up call before the situation deteriorates further. She argued that the current political landscape allows billionaire interests to rig the economy and media system, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to survive. Jayapal suggested that the conditions fueling authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies.

Future Legislative Actions and Demands

The proposed legislative agenda includes breaking up the digital empire of Big Tech companies and banning the surveillance capabilities that fuel these dangerous vulnerabilities. Ramirez outlined a plan to hold companies and executives strictly liable when their technology models unleash harm. This approach would place the government in charge of safety at every step of the development and deployment process.

Ramirez emphasized that current solutions offered by major political parties are insufficient for the scale of the threat. She called for a bolder set of solutions driven by a working-class movement ready to fight for systemic change. The goal is to ensure that technological advancements do not come at the expense of national security or individual privacy, demanding accountability from those who control the digital infrastructure of the United States.