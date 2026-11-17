Former Bond villain Rami Malek praises Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond, highlighting their friendship and the actor's extraordinary talent.

Former James Bond antagonist Rami Malek has publicly endorsed Robert Pattinson following his official casting as the iconic secret agent. Malek expressed deep pride in his longtime friend and colleague, describing the new assignment as a testament to Pattinson's extraordinary acting capabilities. This endorsement comes shortly after the announcement sparked intense speculation and excitement across the global film industry.

Friendship and Immediate Reactions

Rami Malek shared his thoughts on the development through a post on X, previously known as Twitter. He emphasized the depth of his relationship with Pattinson, noting that he has known the actor for quite some time. Malek stated that he could not be more proud of the casting decision, highlighting the genuine happiness he felt upon hearing the news. The two actors have collaborated on previous projects, which helped forge a close personal bond over the years.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as James Bond: Who Are the Frontrunners for the Next Bond Girl?

Malek revealed that the two have been texting back and forth to share the moment since the announcement was made. He remarked that it is clear to the world that Pattinson is going to be quite extraordinary in the role. Malek added a humorous note by joking that he could not confirm if he knew about the casting beforehand because he had lost a lot of money in Vegas on the outcome. This lighthearted comment underscored the surprise element that accompanied the official reveal.

Malek's Perspective on the Legacy

When asked by reporters whether he intended to return to the franchise, Malek clarified that the focus is now entirely on the new star. He stated that he does not know his future involvement and believes that it is definitely Rob's moment to shine. Malek described Pattinson as an extraordinary talent and a true friend, expressing that he is incredibly happy for the man who has taken on such a historic role.

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The endorsement from Malek carries significant weight given his own tenure as the villain in Casino Royale. His approval serves as a bridge between the franchise's past and its future, signaling confidence in the new direction. Malek's comments reflect a sense of passing the torch to a performer he respects deeply for his craft and dedication.

Creative Team and Production Details

Pattinson's casting follows a rigorous selection process that involved many actors screen-testing for the role in London. The competition was fierce, with reports indicating that other major contenders were considered before the final decision was made. The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is known for his work on major sci-fi franchises. Steven Knight will write the screenplay for the project, bringing a new narrative voice to the series.

Producers on the project include Amy Pascal and David Heyman, both of whom have extensive experience with high-profile film franchises. The production is associated with A24, a studio known for its distinctive and often bold creative choices. This combination of talent suggests a significant shift in the tone and style of the James Bond series.

Impact on Pattinson's Career Trajectory

Robert Pattinson now faces a packed schedule with several major projects lined up. He is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, continuing his work in the DC Universe. Additionally, he will appear in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which is arriving in theaters on December 18, 2026. The new Bond role will reunite him with Villeneuve, further solidifying their professional collaboration.

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The assignment marks a pivotal moment in Pattinson's career, transitioning him from indie darling to blockbuster star. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see how he interprets the iconic character. His ability to balance multiple high-profile franchises will be a key test of his versatility and stamina in the years to come.