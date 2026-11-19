Rami Malek celebrates close friend Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond, highlighting his talent and the secretive selection process involving Amazon MGM Studios.

Rami Malek has expressed immense pride in his close friend Robert Pattinson following the announcement that Pattinson has been selected to become the next James Bond. The Bohemian Rhapsody star shared his enthusiasm after it was confirmed that the former Twilight actor would succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic role. Malek emphasized his support for Pattinson, noting that the casting decision highlights the actor's undeniable talent and suitability for the part.

Malek Celebrates Pattinson's Casting Choice

Rami Malek stated he could not be more proud of Robert Pattinson, describing him as a close friend whom he has known for quite some time. The two actors previously appeared together in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in 2012, establishing a friendship that has endured for over a decade. Malek told People magazine that he and Pattinson have exchanged messages back and forth since the casting news broke. He remarked that it has been lovely to share this significant career milestone with a colleague he respects deeply.

Also read Rami Malek Praises Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting

Malek also offered a unique perspective on Pattinson's potential performance, given his own experience in the franchise. Having played the villain in the 2021 Bond film No Time To Die, Malek claimed that his endorsement carries weight. He asserted that he believes Pattinson will be extraordinary in the role of the famous secret service agent. The actor added that he wants the world to see that Pattinson possesses the qualities necessary to deliver a compelling performance.

Secretive Audition Process and Amazon Influence

The selection of Robert Pattinson as the new 007 involved a highly secretive process managed by Amazon MGM Studios. Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, confirmed that he was heavily involved in the casting decisions after the Broccoli family handed over creative control of the franchise. Bezos described the process as tight, noting that bosses narrowed the field to five extraordinarily talented actors before conducting old-fashioned screen tests. These tests required the candidates to wear full costumes and perform specific scenes to evaluate their fit for the character.

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Jeff Bezos admitted that the studio was initially biased against Pattinson because of his existing fame. The executive noted that they originally thought about casting someone more unknown to avoid pre-existing associations. However, after reviewing the screening tests, the decision became obvious to the producers. Bezos stated that it was clear from the auditions that Pattinson was James Bond, overriding their initial preference for a lesser-known star.

Lauren Sanchez, who is married to Jeff Bezos, also played a significant role in the final decision. Sources indicate that Sanchez was captivated by Pattinson's audition when she saw a copy of the tapes. It is reported that she viewed the actor as hot and captivating, effectively ruling that he had the looks and sex appeal needed for the role. This intervention helped tip the scales in Pattinson's favor during the late stages of the casting process.

From Late Contender to Iconic Role Successor

Robert Pattinson was not originally on the shortlist for the next James Bond film. Initial reports suggested that Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O'Connor made up the original group of contenders. Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were drafted in to audition at the 11th hour after the production bosses were unable to make a definitive decision among the earlier candidates. This last-minute opportunity allowed Pattinson to showcase his potential for the role.

The casting process was so secure that Pattinson did not learn he had secured the part until Sunday morning. This revelation came just one day before the public announcement on Monday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was director Denis Villeneuve who personally informed Pattinson of the news. The two had previously worked together on the Dune films, providing a trusted connection during the secretive announcement.

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Impact on Franchise and Future Productions

Pattinson's debut as James Bond will mark the first film release since Amazon's acquisition of MGM. The Hollywood studio behind the famous franchise is now under the creative direction of Amazon MGM Studios. This transition represents a major shift in the ownership and management of the 007 intellectual property. The Broccoli family previously held control but has now handed over creative duties to the tech giant.

The casting of Robert Pattinson follows the tenure of Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character for many years. Pattinson joins a long list of actors who have played the British spy, but his selection comes with significant commercial backing from Amazon. The studio's involvement ensures that the franchise will continue with high production values and global marketing reach. Fans and industry analysts alike are watching to see how Pattinson will interpret the character in the upcoming installments.