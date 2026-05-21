Rami Malek poses for portrait photographs for 'The Man I Love' at Cannes Film Festival

Rami Malek poses for portrait photographs for the film 'The Man I Love' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The film, which is for sale in Cannes, has earned Malek some of the best reviews of his career. Malek plays Jimmy George, a New York performance artist who’s trying to continue performing despite his illness.

Rami Malek poses for portrait photographs for the film ' The Man I Love ' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

The film, which is for sale in Cannes, has earned Malek some of the best reviews of his career. Malek plays Jimmy George, a New York performance artist who’s trying to continue performing despite his illness. His partner (Tom Sturridge) diligently cares for him while a man (Luke Ford) who moves into the same building immediately falls for Jimmy. The film is a drama about art, love, and death, and it captures a performer desperately trying to continue on.

Some of the movie’s most overwhelming scenes are of Jimmy rehearsing or performing. In a heartbreaking showstopper, he sings the 1970 Melanie hit ‘What Have They Done to My Song Ma’ to his family. The 1980s has deep importance to the filmmaker, who began working in New York in 1984. He was inspired by the stories of performance artists like John Kelly and John Jesurun.

The film is a list of pleasures or sins, filled with emotion, pain, and color





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