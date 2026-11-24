Rami Malek's delighted reaction to Princess Catherine at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai highlights the event's star power and her return to international duties.

Rami Malek, the Academy Award-winning actor celebrated for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, displayed unmistakable delight upon meeting the Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai. The 45-year-old American star appeared unable to contain his excitement during the ceremony, providing one of the evening's most memorable and entertaining moments for attendees and viewers alike.

Malek's Animated Reaction to Royal Meeting

Mr Malek joined a glittering lineup of guests at the Mumbai event, which included the pop group Take That and Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley. The gathering was held to honor the environmental initiative established by Prince William. During the latter stages of the awards, Mr Malek participated in a receiving line to greet the royal couple. Catherine made a striking entrance wearing a bejeweled, Indian-inspired gown that captured the attention of the audience. After exchanging handshakes with the Waleses, the actor turned toward the cameras, winking and gesturing animatedly as he struggled to hide his joy at having met a real-life princess. Royal enthusiasts quickly shared their amusement on social media platforms, with many noting that his expressive face conveyed genuine admiration and delight.

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Established Relationship With Prince William

This encounter was not the first time Mr Malek has crossed paths with the royal family. He attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston in 2022, where he began to build a friendship with Prince William. Their connection has been further strengthened by their shared involvement with the initiative and their simultaneous membership at Bafta. Speaking during the Mumbai event, the Bohemian Rhapsody star reflected on his long-standing acquaintance with the future king. He described their relationship as a product of growing closer over the years through these professional engagements. Despite the royal status, Mr Malek emphasized that Prince William remains accessible, characterizing him simply as a regular bloke whom he has come to know through consistent collaboration.

Princess Catherine's Historic Return to Duty

While Mr Malek may be familiar with Prince William, it was the Princess of Wales who left a particularly dazzling impression on the actor. Her appearance at the Earthshot Prize marked her first major international engagement following her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment in 2024. Catherine wore a bespoke red anarkali gown designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The intricately embellished outfit represented a departure from her usual evening attire and sparked speculation among royal watchers that it might become one of her most iconic looks. The choice of dress was highly symbolic, reflecting her support for global fashion and cultural heritage while signaling her robust return to public life on the world stage.

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The Story Behind the Bespoke Gown

The Princess's outfit was sourced from Lilly's, a small boutique in Essex that specializes in luxury Indian occasionwear. Rosie Dhillon, the owner of the boutique, was unaware that the Princess of Wales would wear one of their designs until she viewed the photographs released after the Tuesday night ceremony. Ms Dhillon described the moment as a transformative milestone for her business, which has a family history in textiles stretching back three generations. She explained that the business originated with her mother in Bradford and noted the pride she felt representing three generations of hard work. She also highlighted the potential for the royal endorsement to elevate the profile of Indian fashion globally.

Impact and Future Royal Engagements

The visual impact of Catherine's appearance was amplified by her accessories, which included a diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings that had belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II. This combination of personal family heirlooms and contemporary Indian design underscored the depth of her royal lineage and modern fashion sensibilities. For Mr Malek, the encounter served as a reminder of the enduring star power of the Princess of Wales. Even though he had met her before, his mesmerized reaction highlighted the continued ability of the royal family to command attention and generate enthusiasm wherever they go. The event in Mumbai successfully combined high-profile entertainment with environmental advocacy, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed the Princess's radiant return to international duties.