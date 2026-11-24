Rami Malek showed visible excitement upon meeting Princess Catherine at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, highlighting the impact of her return to international duties.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek displayed unmistakable enthusiasm while meeting Princess Catherine during the Earthshot Prize Awards held in Mumbai last week. The forty-five-year-old American actor, known for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, was among a diverse group of attendees gathering to support the environmental initiative established by Prince William. Malek's animated reaction to the meeting with the royal couple became one of the most discussed moments of the evening.

Malek Reacts to Royal Encounter

The actor joined a receiving line towards the conclusion of the ceremony to greet Prince William and Princess Catherine. Princess Catherine made a notable entrance wearing a jewelled, Indian-inspired gown that drew significant attention from the audience. After shaking hands with the royal couple, Malek turned toward the waiting cameras, winking and pointing in a manner that suggested he was struggling to contain his delight at the encounter.

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Dress Origin and Designer Story

Princess Catherine's attire was a bespoke red creation by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan, purchased from a boutique named Lily's in Essex. The owner of the boutique, Rosie Dhillon, stated she had no knowledge that the Princess would wear the design until viewing photographs from the event. Dhillon described the occasion as a transformative moment for her small business, noting her family's three-generation history in textiles.

Malek Discusses Relationship with Prince William

This event marked the fourth time Malek attended the Earthshot Prize, having previously participated in Boston in twenty twenty-two. The actor revealed that he has developed a friendship with Prince William through their shared involvement in the prize and their membership in the BAFTA organization. Malek described the future King as a regular bloke, emphasizing the ease of their relationship built over several years.

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Princess Catherine Returns to Public Duties

The appearance in Mumbai represented Princess Catherine's first major international engagement since her cancer diagnosis and treatment in twenty twenty-four. Her presence was viewed as a significant moment for royal watchers and supporters alike. The event highlighted the ongoing commitment of both the actor and the royal family to environmental causes and global awareness.

Public Reaction and Online Response

Social media users quickly shared amusement and admiration for Malek's genuine reaction to the meeting. Viewers commented on the authenticity of his excitement, with many noting that his expression conveyed his awe perfectly. The interaction underscored the enduring appeal of the royal family and the star power associated with their public appearances.