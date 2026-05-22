Rambo Saga Movies Among Pluto TV's Top-Streamed Films

The iconic Rambo saga films are popular among viewers of the free streaming service Pluto TV.

NEWS TEXT: action films from the iconic Rambo saga are ranking among the most-streamed movies right now on the free streaming service Pluto TV. The beloved franchise has remained popular even 40 years after the release of its first two hit movies.

[TRIANGLE_LEFT] s report for May 22, 2026, First Blood is ranked #7 among the Top 10 films on Pluto TV. Its sequel, Rambo: First Blood Part II, follows closely at #9. Adam Sandler’s Blended is currently leading the charts.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick sits at #2, Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde at #3, Mark Wahlberg’s Four Brothers at #4, and Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation at #5. The Rambo franchise is based on characters from David Morrell’s 1972 novel First Blood. Notably, only the original film is based on the novel. The subsequent installments are based on original scripts that Morrell novelized later.

First Blood centers on Vietnam veteran John Rambo as he arrives in a small town in search of an old friend. Soon, he finds himself in conflict with the local sheriff, Will Teasle. When the authorities arrest and mistreat him, Rambo’s war trauma drives him to use his deadly skills to survive a manhunt. The film debuted in theaters on October 22, 1982, and became a major box office success.

It was made on a reported $14 million budget and earned an impressive [TRIANGLE_LEFT





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