Ramblin' Thunder motorcycle ride helps honor fallen Lowndes County Sheriff 'Big John' Williams

The Annual Lowndes County Ramblin' Thunder brought hundreds of motorcycle riders in for the 120 mile course ride around Lowndes County.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. - An annual motorcycle ride continues to honor fallen Lowndes County Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams. The Annual Lowndes County Ramblin’ Thunder brought hundreds of motorcycle riders in for the 120 mile course ride around Lowndes County.

“I just want to thank all of our participants, not only the bikers but all of our participants, for their support and supporting us throughout the years,” says Angela Braxton Rudolph, a co-founder of the event. “We just can’t thank them enough and we just love them we love just love it you know and it just makes my heart bubbles.

” The event included a parade through downtown Hayneville, near the exact spot that Sheriff Williams was killed in 2019. This year’s event was extra special because it featured a special unveiling of a life-size statue honoring Williams and larger lettering on the courthouse named after him.

“I want to say first thank you so much from the Williams family, especially my mom and I,” says Shanice Williams, the daughter of ‘Big John’ Williams. “It really means a lot to us they could’ve been anywhere, but they’ve come out on this special day to enjoy this day with family and friends and also to honor add to keep my dad’s name alive.

” Organizers say the motorcycle ride also helps fund scholarships for local graduating seniors, with more than $56,000 awarded since 2020.

“It’s for a good cause it goes to the share Big John Williams scholarship fund for the kids in the different counties and we have given them out over the years and it’s continue to grow thanks to the help supporter of our supporters,” says Williams. For those wanting to donate to the scholarship fund, you can contact Cadence Bank in Hayneville. Ask for Mr. John Lyons or Judge Adrian Johnson.

You can also contact Daniel Rudolph at 334-412-8624 and Angela Rudolph at 334-301-4807 for more information.





ALNewsNetwork / 🏆 583. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix July 2026 Anime Lineup: Thunder 3 and Kyoto Animation's New SeriesAs the summer 2026 anime season approaches, Netflix prepares to release standout titles including Thunder 3, a sci-fi mystery based on a popular manga, and a new series from Kyoto Animation. Explore the upcoming releases, streaming details, and the story behind the acclaimed manga adaptation.

Read more »

Even With The Postseason Loss, The Thunder Are Far From Being The Underdogs Next SeasonThe Oklahoma City Thunder are very much still the team to beat. The Thunder didn’t exactly have the season they planned for, as they didn’t repeat as back-to-b

Read more »

OKC Thunder Guard Undergoes Offseason ProcedureThe Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Nikola Topic battle through plenty of adversity. The Thunder guard was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft b

Read more »

Lowndes County residents mourn the death of school principalThe Lowndes County school system has announced the death of school principal Christopher Chambers.

Read more »