Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Film Review and Release News

Critics give Ramayana: Rise of a Legend a 74% Rotten Tomatoes score. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. A sequel is planned for 2028 after delays for dubbing.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has released the fantasy epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend to theaters, sparking a divided response from critics regarding the quality of the adaptation. The Hindi-language movie, which premiered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in late October before its general theatrical debut on November 6, 2026, runs for 154 minutes. This runtime reflects a sprawling narrative that attempts to condense the ancient Indian epic poem into a single cinematic event. The story follows Prince Rama as he defeats the demoness Tataka, falls in love with Princess Sita, and faces political intrigue from Queen Kaikeyi, who seeks to prevent him from ascending the throne. Consequently, Rama is forced into exile, setting the stage for his eventual quest to rescue Sita and battle the demon king Ravana.

Critical Reception and Rotten Tomatoes Score

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 74%, a rating that indicates a generally solid but not universally adored reception. This score reveals that while a majority of reviewers found merit in the production, a significant portion did not view the film with the same enthusiasm. The positive reviews frequently highlighted the movie's impressive spectacle, describing it as an ambitious and breathtaking cinematic experience. Critics praised the pacing of the three-hour and 15-minute runtime, noting that the film manages to maintain momentum despite its length. ScreenRant reviewer Brandon Zachary awarded the movie a 7 out of 10, calling it an impressive cinematic achievement, though he noted a tendency to prioritize visual grandeur over deep character development.

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Cast Performances and Technical Critiques

The ensemble cast features prominent actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, and Sonal Jha. While many reviewers commended the cast for delivering great performances, some found flaws in the execution of the main narrative thread. Several critics argued that the character of Rama struggled to command the screen effectively, leading to a lackluster portrayal of the central protagonist. Detractors described the story as clichéd and pointed out mediocre acting in certain segments of the film. Additionally, one reviewer specifically criticized the awkward use of artificial intelligence to coordinate lip-syncing, a technical choice that some felt disrupted the immersive quality of the movie. These criticisms suggest that while the visual effects are stunning, the script and character arcs did not fully resonate with all audience members.

Sequel Delays and Production Adjustments

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend serves as the first part of an epic duology that brings the legendary tale to the big screen. Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that a second installment is currently in production, though the release date has been pushed from an originally planned 2027 slot to 2028. The decision to delay the sequel stems from the filmmakers' realization of the immense undertaking involved in bringing the conclusion of the story to a global audience. The production team intends to use the extra time to dub the second movie in English and rewrite the script from Hindi into English. This strategic pause allows the creators to ensure that the adaptation maintains its quality and narrative coherence when translated for international markets. No specific release date has been announced for the 2028 premiere yet.

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Theatrical Competition and Release Strategy

Moviegoers can currently see Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in theaters, where it faces competition from other major releases such as Godzilla Minus Zero and The Cat in the Hat. The film is classified as PG-13 and falls under the genres of action, drama, and fantasy. Writers Shridhar Raghavan, along with producers Yash and Namit Malhotra, have crafted a version of the epic that aims to balance traditional storytelling with modern cinematic techniques. The theatrical release allows fans to experience the visual scale of the production on the big screen before any potential home media release. As the second film moves into post-production with the goal of an English-language rewrite, the industry is watching to see how the duo will conclude the saga of Prince Rama and Sita. The delay provides an opportunity to refine the global appeal of the franchise beyond its initial Hindi-language success.

Impact on Indian Cinema and Global Audiences

The release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend marks a significant moment for the adaptation of Indian mythology in Western cinemas. By casting major stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the producers have leveraged significant box office appeal to draw diverse audiences. The mixed critical reception highlights the challenges of adapting such a revered text, where fans and critics alike have high expectations for both fidelity to the source material and cinematic innovation. The use of AI for lip-syncing and the focus on spectacle over character depth are points of debate that may influence future adaptations. The shift in production plans for the sequel to include English rewriting suggests a strong intent to reach a broader, non-Hindi speaking demographic. This strategic pivot could reshape how epic mythologies are marketed and consumed globally, setting a precedent for future cross-cultural productions.