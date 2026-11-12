Ramayana Rise of a Legend Crosses $101.9 Million Global Box Office Milestone

Director Nitesh Tiwari's epic fantasy film Ramayana Rise of a Legend achieves historic box office success, crossing $101 million globally in its first week of release.

The film Ramayana Rise of a Legend has officially crossed the $101.9 million mark in cumulative global box office gross. This significant financial milestone was reached in less than one full week of theatrical releases, marking a rapid ascent in the global box office rankings. The achievement places the feature among an exclusive group of only 47 movies to have surpassed the $100 million global threshold in 2026. Director Nitesh Tiwari leads this major production, which has garnered substantial audience interest worldwide.

Box Office Revenue Breakdown by Region

The financial data reveals that the Indian box office contributed the largest share of revenue, generating $67.1 million. International markets have also played a vital role in the film's commercial success. Theaters in other domestic locations outside of India accounted for $17.7 million in ticket sales. Additionally, other international markets contributed an additional $16.9 million to the total gross. This multi-regional performance demonstrates the widespread appeal of the adaptation across different cultural demographics.

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Epic Narrative and Production Details

Ramayana Rise of a Legend serves as the first part of an epic duology that brings the ancient Indian epic to the big screen. The narrative focuses on the legendary tale of Prince Rama and his quest to rescue his wife Sita. This journey leads to an ensuing battle against the demon king Ravana. The film stars Ramayana in the lead role, anchoring the fantasy action drama. ScreenRant has given the film a rating of 10 out of 10 stars, highlighting its critical acclaim.

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Creative Team and Release Information

The project is led by Director Nitesh Tiwari, who collaborated with Writer Shridhar Raghavan to adapt the source material. Producer Namit Malhotra oversees the production, ensuring the visual and narrative elements align with the epic's grandeur. The feature has a runtime of 166 minutes, allowing for a detailed exploration of the mythological storyline. It was released on November 5, 2026, and carries a PG-13 rating for its action and fantasy elements.

Market Context and Future Implications

Achieving $101.9 million in less than a week positions Ramayana Rise of a Legend as a major contender in the 2026 box office landscape. The film joins a select group of cinematic works that have breached the $100 million global mark this year. This rapid accumulation of revenue suggests strong word-of-mouth propagation and sustained audience engagement. Industry observers will likely monitor the sequel's development, given the massive success of this initial installment.