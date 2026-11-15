Ramayana Rise of a Legend Box Office Milestone and Budget Record

Ramayana Rise of a Legend nears domestic box office record with $24.1 million gross, challenging Dhurandhar while its $425 million combined budget raises stakes for the epic sequel.

ScreenRant reports that Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has achieved a historic milestone at the domestic box office, positioning itself as a cultural phenomenon while breaking financial records for Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-written by Shridhar Raghavan, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and features Kannada icon Yash in his Bollywood debut as the antagonist Ravana. The movie, which launched on November 5, 2026, continues to gather momentum as a massive commercial event.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opened with a remarkable $8.9 million during its first three days in North America, securing a spot among the Top 5 domestic debuts for any Indian film in history. Sony Pictures Releasing, the distributor handling territories outside India, confirmed that the film is projected to earn $5.5 million in its sophomore weekend. This strong second-weekend performance pushes the cumulative domestic gross to $24.1 million.

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Chasing the Domestic Box Office Record

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is now just $4 million away from dethroning Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which holds the current record for the highest-grossing Indian film domestically. Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned $28.1 million in North America earlier this year and grossed a total of $152.9 million worldwide. Given the current trajectory and strong word-of-mouth, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is poised to claim the top domestic spot before its theatrical run concludes.

Commercial success is critical for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend due to its unprecedented production costs. The film is the most expensive Indian movie ever made, with a reported budget of ₹2,000 crore. This figure significantly eclipses previous record holders, including 2024's Kalki 2898 AD, which cost ₹700 crore, and the upcoming 2027 film Varanasi, which is budgeted at ₹1,400 crore. The combined budget for the two-part Ramayana adaptation stands at approximately ₹4,000 crore, or $425 million.

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A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer Collaboration Strategy

Strategic marketing efforts have focused heavily on connecting with North American audiences to ensure the film's financial viability. These efforts included showcasing the project at San Diego Comic-Con and securing a high-profile musical collaboration between Slumdog Millionaire composer A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Zimmer is known for scoring major blockbusters such as Inception, Dune, and The Lion King, while Rahman is a two-time Oscar winner for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Slumdog Millionaire.

Rahman also scored Danny Boyle's 127 Hours, bringing his extensive international experience to this epic adaptation. The involvement of such prominent figures in music aims to elevate the film's prestige and appeal beyond traditional diaspora audiences. This strategic push is essential given the film's status as the seventh highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide, but with a long way to go to break even.

Global Box Office Projections and Critical Reception

The highest-grossing Indian movie in history is 2016's Dangal, which earned $305.1 million worldwide, or $426.5 million when adjusted for inflation. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend faces a significantly higher financial hurdle, with its estimated break-even point projected at $525 million or more due to the massive $425 million production budget. The film must therefore outperform Dangal's adjusted gross significantly to turn a profit for its producers.

Despite the high stakes, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has received strong critical praise alongside its commercial success. The film holds a Fresh 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a Verified Hot 94% score from audiences. This audience score surpasses the 93% audience rating earned by Dangal, indicating powerful word-of-mouth support. With a runtime of 166 minutes and a PG-13 rating, the film is structured as the first part of a two-part saga, with the sequel expected to debut during Diwali in 2028.