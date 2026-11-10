Sony's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' becomes the first Indian release to reach No. 1 at the U.K. and Ireland box office, beating 'Godzilla Minus Zero'.

‘Ramayana’ Makes History as First Indian Film to Top U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Debuts in Third ‘Ramayana’ Makes History as First Indian Film to Top U.K., Ireland Box Office as ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Debuts in Third Bong Joon Ho on Restoring ‘The Host’ and Why It Still Resonates 20 Years On: ‘We Are Repeating Our Mistakes’ China Box Office: ‘Traces of Justice’ Reclaims Top Spot as Local Debuts ‘Embers’ and ‘The Coffin Swap’ Arrive: Rise of a Legend” made history by becoming the first Indian feature ever to debut atop the U.K. and Ireland box office, collecting £2.1 million to lead a crowded slate of new releases and push Anime Ltd.’s “ The previous box office ceiling for Indian cinema in the territory was second place, held jointly by S.S.

Rajamouli’s “RRR” in 2022, Shah Rukh Khan starrers “Pathaan” and “Jawan” in 2023 and Ranveer Singh’s “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” earlier this year. Serielizados Takeaways: From HBO Max-3CAT New Show ‘The Orphans’ to ‘This is Not Finland,’ Catalonia Shows the Way to Quality Content and Partnerships” secured second position in its opening frame, taking $1.9 million. Anime Ltd.’s “Godzilla Minus Zero” claimed third place, generating $1.8 million.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Tops Box Office, Beating The Cat in the Hat

,” which led the chart in the previous session, moved to fourth place in its sophomore frame, collecting $1.5 million to push its running total to $5.7 million. Universal’s concert presentation “George Michael: The Faith Tour” debuted in fifth position, generating $1.3 million. A24’s “Primetime,” directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, followed in sixth position in its second weekend, adding $1.1 million to elevate its total to $4.6 million.

Lionsgate U.K.’s comedy horror “Ghosts: The Possession of Button House” took seventh spot in its third frame, collecting $997,064 to raise its cumulative gross to $10.3 million. Warner Bros. ’ DC horror thriller “Clayface” landed in eighth place in its third session, generating $911,261 to take its running cume to $8.1 million. Entertainment Film Distributors’ biographical drama “I Play Rocky,” starring Anthony Ippolito, opened in ninth place with $810,781.

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Trafalgar Releasing’s event presentation of “Stray Kids World Tour ‘Run It’ Live Viewing” rounded out the top 10 in its debut weekend with $793,559. Just outside the top 10, Altitude’s Cannes winner “La Bola Negra” debuted in No. with 721,301.

Meanwhile, Mubi’s “Fatherland,” directed by Paweł Pawlikowski and starring Sandra Hüller, maintained its foothold in its third weekend, ranking at No. 24 with $74,401 to lift its cumulative total to $997,741. Looking ahead to the upcoming theatrical frame, mid-week programming begins on Tuesday with Trafalgar Releasing presenting the live cinema broadcast of the Royal Ballet and Opera’s production of “Carmen – RBO, London 2026”, followed on Thursday by Dreamz Entertainment releasing Indian title “Vidudala”.

Wide commercial and saturation rollouts arriving on Friday across 300+ locations are led by Susanna White’s legal drama “Prima Facie,” starring Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Ings, Toheeb Jimoh, and Noma Dumezweni. Studio platform and mid-tier rollouts include Sony’s “How To Rob A Bank”; Paramount’s holiday drama “Ebenezer”; Apple Original Films’ biographical drama “Being Heumann”; Picturehouse Entertainment’s Cannes winner “Fjord”; and Dartmouth Films’ nature documentary “Whispers In The Woods.

” Specialized, festival, and international rollouts debuting Friday include Netflix’s wartime football drama “The Mosquito Bowl,” directed by Peter Berg and starring Nicholas Galitzine and Bill Skarsgård; Dreamz Entertainment’s dual Indian releases “Mega158” and “Kaaka”; Day For Night’s “100 Sunset,” directed by Kunsang Kyirong; Guerilla Films’ documentary “1 In 2,” directed by David Nicholas Wilkinson; Miracle/ESPN’s sports feature “Give Me The Ball! ”; and DocHouse’s “A Fox Under a Pink Moon.

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” Repertory screenings are anchored by Park Circus launching the 20th anniversary 4K restoration of Sofia Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette,” starring Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, and Steve Coogan, alongside Studiocanal’s 50th anniversary 4K restoration of Nicolas Roeg’s “The Man Who Fell To Earth,” starring David Bowie. The weekend wraps on Saturday with Dreamz Entertainment’s Indian release “George Krish”; Trafalgar Releasing’s event screening “Festive Fun With Peppa”; and Piece Of Magic Entertainment presenting the live cinema broadcast of the “League Of Legends Worlds 26 – Finals In Cinema”.

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