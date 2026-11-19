The spread of the 'Ramayana' across Asia anchors Discovery docuseries 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders,' Shashi Tharoor's TV hosting debut.

Alan Cumming, Verity Power and Maria Friedman on Their Scottish, Spunky ‘My Fair Lady’: ‘It’s Not Your Granny’s’The series will premiere Dec. 7 in India on Discovery and Discovery+, with one new episode each week.

It will be available in the English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Steven Spielberg Calls ‘The Odyssey’ a ‘Showstopper’ and ‘One of the Greatest Things’ Matt Damon Has Ever Done Each episode centers on one of the story’s four principal figures – Rama, Hanuman, Ravana and Sita – and examines how depictions of that character have changed from one culture to the next.

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With India as its point of origin, the show visits Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia to look at the shared history and cultural contact that allowed the epic to settle in each country. It also considers how regional history, religious belief and art gave rise to distinct versions of the tale, which successive generations in different places adopted and reworked. The show arrives with the “Ramayana” already dominating global cinemas.

Nitesh Tiwari’s big-screen adaptation “Ramayana: Part 1,” starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, opened Nov. 5 and grossed $147 million worldwide in its first 11 days.

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“The ‘Ramayana’ is a remarkable example of how a story can cross seas and find new life in other civilizations,” Tharoor said. Sai Abishek, head of factual entertainment, lifestyle and kids for South Asia at Skydance, said the team worked with scholars and practitioners from several countries, who also appear in the series. On-screen contributors range from historians, religious scholars and Sanskrit specialists to heritage researchers and traditional artists.

Abishek said many viewers know the Ramayana through the tradition nearest to them, “but its journey across Asia reveals a much larger cultural inheritance. ” The show is the first title under ‘Itihasa,’ a new Discovery franchise built around stories drawn from India’s past and its cultural legacy, approached from a broader perspective.

Abishek said the network was thrilled to have Tharoor on board, adding: “His understanding of history and literature, and his ability to make complex ideas engaging, will help audiences navigate the many perspectives at the heart of the series. ” Tharoor added that literature, history and cultural exchange had long been abiding interests of his, “which made this an especially fitting subject for my debut as a television host. I am delighted that this first step has been with Discovery.

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