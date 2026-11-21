Ramayana: Rise of a Legend surpasses Dhurandhar to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market, driven by strong opening numbers and audience scores.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has secured a historic milestone in the entertainment industry by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the history of the North American domestic box office. The epic Bollywood drama, directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Rama and features Yash in his Bollywood debut as the antagonist Ravana. The film opened shortly before the Diwali holiday on November 5, 2026, and has already accumulated a global gross exceeding $150 million within its first two weekends of release.

Box Office Record and Domestic Performance

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is projected to add a 3-day total of $2 million at the domestic box office by the end of its third weekend in theaters. This specific financial intake will push the cumulative domestic gross of the film to $28.344 million. This figure officially surpasses the 2026 release Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which grossed $28.1 million in North America, allowing Ramayana to claim the top spot on the all-time chart for Indian films in this territory. The achievement also positions the movie as the 33rd highest-grossing film of the year globally, ahead of its third weekend screening.

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Massive Budget and Financial Expectations

The financial pressure on the production is significant given the unprecedented scale of the investment. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and its upcoming sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, reportedly cost a collective ₹4,000 crore, which converts to approximately $425 million at current exchange rates. With individual budgets of roughly ₹2,000 crore or $212.5 million apiece, these two films rank as the most expensive Indian movies ever produced. They have surpassed the ₹1,400 crore budget of director S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming 2027 action epic Varanasi to hold the title for the costliest productions in Indian cinematic history.

Break-Even Threshold and Global Context

To turn a profit on such a massive outlay, the film faces a steep climbing challenge against global industry standards. While the exact break-even point remains unknown, the average Hollywood blockbuster typically needs to earn back two and a half times its budget to generate a profit. Based on this standard, the estimated break-even point for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend could be as high as $531.25 million. This target figure would exceed the total worldwide earnings of any Indian movie previously released, highlighting the financial risk and potential reward inherent in this venture.

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Critical Reception and Audience Response

Despite the high stakes, the film has received strong endorsements from both critics and general audiences, which likely contributed to its sustained box office performance. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend holds a solid score of 77% from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter. Furthermore, the film has earned a superb, Verified Hot score of 93% from audiences on the same platform. The film explores the legendary tale of Prince Rama, his quest to rescue his wife Sita, and the ensuing battle against the demon king Ravana, resonating deeply with viewers following its PG-13 release on November 5, 2026.

Broader Trends in Non-English Cinema

The success of Ramayana occurs during a particularly strong month for non-English movies in the domestic market. The Japanese kaiju film Godzilla Minus Zero earned the best domestic debut in history for a live-action foreign language movie during the same period. Additionally, the Spanish LGBTQ+ epic La bola negra debuted in four theaters with an average haul of $69,404 per screen. This performance gave La bola negra the 91st biggest domestic debut per-screen average of all time, ranking as the fourth best of the year behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The History of Concrete, and The Moment. These concurrent successes underscore a growing appetite for diverse international storytelling in North American theaters.