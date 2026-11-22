Ramayana and Godzilla Minus Zero dominate the domestic box office top 10. Ramayana shows stronger hold despite lower initial revenue compared to the Japanese film.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Godzilla Minus Zero have maintained positions within the domestic box office top 10 list for a third consecutive weekend. The two international titles entered theaters on November 6, establishing a competitive landscape where the revenue gap between them continues to widen significantly.

Box Office Ranking Dynamics

Godzilla Minus Zero secured the number-one spot on the initial weekend leaderboard. However, the film experienced a precipitous drop in revenue during its second week of release. The movie demonstrated another hefty drop in gross earnings this weekend, resulting in its placement at the fifth spot on the current leaderboard.

Also read Ramayana Breaks Domestic Box Office Record for Indian Films

In contrast, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has demonstrated a stronger holding power over the weeks. The Indian epic has maintained its audience interest better than the Japanese monster movie, even though its total accumulated revenue remains roughly half of what Godzilla Minus Zero has earned.

Ramayana Production Scale

The Indian epic is based on a mythological text sacred to Hindus worldwide. Stories from this text form the basis for major Hindu festivals such as Diwali and Dussehra, which represent the victory of good over evil. The narrative follows the virtuous Lord Rama on a mission to vanquish the evil demon king of Lanka, Ravana, after he kidnaps Lord Rama's wife, Sita.

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Ramayana serves as the first installment of a planned duology. According to its producer, the project cost more than $400 million to produce in total. This massive investment makes Ramayana the most expensive Indian film project in history. The first installment alone carried a presumed budget of $200 million.

This $200 million budget was roughly triple the previous record for an Indian film. That prior record was set by the movie Kalki 2898 AD. The upcoming action-adventure movie Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, reportedly carries a $150 million budget. Varanasi is scheduled for release in 2027.

Future Box Office Projections

Ramayana is on track to cement itself as the highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office by the time Varanasi is released in 2027. The film's ability to hold its audience over multiple weeks suggests strong cultural resonance despite the initial revenue lag compared to Godzilla Minus Zero.

The box office performance highlights the significant financial stakes involved in modern Indian cinema. With a budget exceeding previous records by a wide margin, the financial success of Ramayana is critical for the future of large-scale Indian film projects in international markets.

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The divergence in performance between the two films illustrates different audience reception patterns. Godzilla Minus Zero opened strong but faded quickly, while Ramayana built a steadier, albeit smaller, revenue stream initially. This trend continues to evolve as both films remain in the top 10 for a third weekend.

Industry analysts are closely monitoring the long-term earnings of Ramayana. The film's sustained performance could potentially alter the landscape for future Indian film releases in North America. The comparison with Kalki 2898 AD and the upcoming Varanasi provides a benchmark for future high-budget productions.

The domestic box office landscape now features these two distinct international hits. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Godzilla Minus Zero represent different genres and cultural backgrounds. Their continued presence in the top 10 demonstrates the growing demand for international content in the domestic market.