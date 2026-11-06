Raman Assembles Key Team for Los Angeles Mayoral Office

Mayor-elect Raman is appointing former city managers and strategists to his transition team, including James Cole and Andrea Conant, amid scrutiny over past conflicts of interest and political experience.

Cole resigned as Santa Monica city manager in April 2020 amid a massive budget crisis, mounting criticism of proposed spending cuts and growing tensions with public employee unions.

Cole also briefly served as a senior adviser to DSA-backed Mejia and as city manager of Ventura and Pasadena. He built a reputation as an aggressive government reformer who frequently clashed with elected officials and city employees over spending, management and efforts to overhaul local government. More recently, Cole served as an unpaid adviser to Raman’s mayoral campaign and publicly blasted the Bass administration over its handling of homelessness spending and oversight.

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Cole is expected to work alongside Andrea Conant, Raman’s current City Council chief of staff and a former public relations executive with nearly two decades of experience working with developers, government agencies and community organizations. Andrea Conant, who currently works for Raman, is expected to make the transition to her mayoral team.

Before joining Raman’s office in 2021, Conant was a vice president at public affairs firm Consensus Inc., where she worked on major projects including the LAX Master Plan and Metro’s Gold Line extension. Her hiring sparked controversy because she had represented the developer behind the proposed Mirabel luxury development on Wilshire Boulevard in Raman’s council district.

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Neighborhood opponents questioned the potential conflict while Raman’s office defended the appointment, maintaining Conant had no continuing financial interest in the project and would not make planning decisions involving it. Another influential figure is Jeff Millman, Raman’s campaign manager, a veteran Democratic strategist who also served as a Garcetti adviser. Millman worked on Garcetti’s communications and political strategy and served as chief communications officer for Los Angeles’ successful bid to host the 2028 Olympics. He also managed former Sen.

Dianne Feinstein’s 2018 reelection campaign and worked on Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna’s successful campaign. Dae Levine is expected to make the transition to Raman’s mayoral team. Another Garcetti veteran already inside Raman’s operation is Dae Levine, who previously served as the former mayor’s communications director. Levine now serves as Raman’s deputy chief of staff for policy and communications, helping oversee policy priorities and public messaging.

Other senior aides include Mashael Majid, deputy chief of staff for planning, housing and community development; communications director Stella Stahl; and homelessness services director Patrick Siggins. Raman speaks at an election night event. Raman has just 39 days before taking office on Dec. 14, when she will take the reins of America’s second-largest city.

The city’s 2027 budget process is already underway, with departments scrambling to draft spending requests that must be submitted to the mayor’s office by the end of November. The mayor has until January to review and revise those requests before presenting a proposed budget to the City Council by April 20.

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With the city’s fiscal year beginning July 1, Raman will have roughly four months after taking office to craft her first budget while grappling with staffing shortages, soaring homelessness costs and competing demands for already strained city services. Facebook/@Rickcolepasadena Cole resigned as Santa Monica city manager in April 2020 amid a massive budget crisis, mounting criticism of proposed spending cuts and growing tensions with public employee unions.

Andrea Conant, who currently works for Raman, is expected to make the transition to her mayoral team. Dae Levine is expected to make the transition to Raman's mayoral team.