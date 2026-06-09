Raman and Pratt to Face Bass in Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff After Contentious Primary

Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt have advanced to the November general election in the Los Angeles mayoral race, setting up a showdown with incumbent Karen Bass. The outcome follows a tight June 2 primary where Raman narrowly surpassed Pratt, amid claims of electoral misconduct by former President Trump. Both candidates are framing their campaigns around systemic change for the city.

In the race for Los Angeles mayor, Nithya Raman and Spencer Pratt are advancing to the November general election to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass .

Raman, 44, expressed gratitude to her supporters in a Monday statement, highlighting their grassroots efforts. The June 2 primary saw Bass secure the top spot with 34.3 percent, while Raman narrowly edged out Pratt with 28.6 percent to his 25.8 percent, according to latest counts. California's top-two primary system means the two highest vote-getters advance unless someone surpasses 50 percent.

Raman framed her campaign as a fight against a broken status quo, pledging to build a city that works for everyone. Pratt, meanwhile, urged supporters to remain patient, noting the small margin and uncounted votes. Former President Donald Trump intervened, alleging election rigging without evidence, despite Pratt's nonpartisan stance. The result concludes a contentious primary marked by personal attacks, including a Pratt ad filmed outside opponents' homes.

The November runoff will determine Los Angeles' leadership amid ongoing concerns about affordability and public services





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