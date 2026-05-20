Ram 1500 Rumble Bee: On-Road Performance Trucks from Stellantis

Stellantis is set to release the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup with three distinct models, each featuring a V-8 engine. These trucks aim to provide ultimate on-road performance with different suspension and engine options. The Rumble Bee, Rumble Bee SRT, and Rumble Bee 392 offer a range of options to meet the diverse needs of different buyers.

The pickup truck has become a significant symbol of American culture, representing toughness and perseverance. Many buyers now consider trucks as all-purpose vehicles, tailored to their specific needs.

To cater to the untapped on-road performance segment, Stellantis is launching the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee lineup with three new models, each equipped with a different V-8 engine. These trucks offer a muscle-car aesthetic with wider front fenders and bedsides inspired by off-roaders, engineered for agility and handling improvements. Every Rumble Bee comes with full-time active four-wheel drive and a 5.7-liter engine with an option for a 6.4-liter V-8.

Enhanced suspension, brakes, and wheels are paired with Brembo calipers and Goodyear tires for superior performance





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Ram On-Road Performance Pickup Truck V-8 Engine Rumble Bee

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