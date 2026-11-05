Ralph Lauren Revenues Climb 10% in Q2, Beating Expectations

Asia and the US drove growth for the quarter.

Ralph Lauren said revenues were up 10% year-on-year to $2.2 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2027. North America revenues increased 6% to $885 million, Europe revenues rose 3% to $696 million, and Asia revenues saw 28% growth to $571 million.

While revenues beat analyst estimates, shares still dipped in Thursday morning trading due to a lower-than-expected Q3 forecast of low to mid single-digit growth. In Q2, Ralph Lauren added 1.7 million new customers to its direct-to-consumer business, led by its own stores. Ralph Lauren increased its full-year guidance, now anticipating revenues to grow 6-7%, up from a range of 5-6% previously.

Also read Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet Honored by French American Chamber of Commerce Foundation

“In a consumer landscape often shaped by ever-changing trends, the clarity of Ralph Lauren’s values and timeless style continues to set us apart. We stay true to who we are, and we have a proven ability to evolve with today’s consumer,” president and CEO Patrice Louvet told investors on Thursday.

“This is a powerful competitive advantage, and it is translating into sustained momentum and a resilient core consumer with significant opportunities ahead. ” Louvet noted Ralph Lauren’s investment in its brand, products, and lifestyle experiences, highlighting its Wimbledon and US Open activities as standouts in Q2.

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“These activations are driving strong sustainable growth in new customer acquisition and retention,” he said. By region, Asia led growth for the quarter. China sales remained strong, Louvet told investors, increasing more than 35%, while Japan and Korea were also up double digits, which he credited to continued investment in localized brand activations and experiences. to the prior year’s strong comparison base, coupled with industry headwinds.

CFO Justin Picicci also flagged weaker store traffic in key European markets. North America’s growth beat expectations.

“I would argue that we’re actually in the very early innings of our elevation journey in North America, with significant growth opportunities across the region, particularly in the West Coast” Louvet added. The full-year outlook raise is a result of the quarter’s better-than-expected results, while this morning’s shares decline was down the company’s lowered Q3 projections.

“We continue to expect first-half growth to be stronger than second-half growth, reflecting the timing of this year’s marketing activations and other investments, the timing of planned wholesale shipment shifts and strategic off-price reductions, and more challenging year-over-year comparisons in certain of our key markets,” Picicci said on Thursday’s call. “As we turn to holidays, we will continue inviting consumers to step into the cinematic worlds that Ralph created with timeless high-quality products and a compelling value proposition,” Louvet said, noting that last year’s trending ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ is already back for 2027.

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“Ralph Lauren Christmas is trending again this year, emerging organically as consumers celebrate and share their love for Ralph Lauren’s iconic products, particularly the bear product in our home collection. ”