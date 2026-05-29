Ralph Lauren Becomes Official Lifestyle Apparel Partner of Pebble Beach

The Ralph Lauren brand also opened a store in the famed Pebble Beach resort on 17 Mile Drive — the only brand retail concept on the property.

The company has signed a deal to be the official lifestyle apparel partner of Pebble Beach Resorts. As part of the arrangement, the company has opened a retail The shop — the resort’s first and only brand retail concept — is adjacent to The Lodge and steps from the first tee of the Pebble BeachLinks.

It offers a selection of apparel, accessories and footwear across men’s Purple Label, women’s Collection and men’s and women’sThe Ralph Lauren shop, on the famed 17 Mile Drive, features an interior inspired by the natural beauty of Pebble Beach, including bronze and aged brass accents, stained oak millwork, limestone floors, layered lighting and a bright, airy atmosphere.

To celebrate the new partnership, Ralph Lauren is hosting an immersive weekend experience at Pebble Beach with guests playing a round on theLink in custom-wrapped carts with personalized ball markers and special pin flags, followed by an exclusive clinic at the Pebble Beach Golf Academy hosted by longtime Ralph Lauren ambassadors Smylie Kaufman, Pebble Beach Resorts operates five golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course and The Hay. There are also more than 20 shops on the property.

The resort will host the 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women’s Opens.

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