Ralph Fiennes shares his positive reaction to Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond, praising the actor's look and fresh energy while reflecting on Daniel Craig's legacy.

Ralph Fiennes has issued a strong public endorsement for Robert Pattinson as the next actor to portray James Bond, highlighting the unique energy the Twilight star brings to the iconic spy franchise. Speaking during an interview with ExtraTV, the veteran actor expressed his genuine enthusiasm for the casting decision, asserting that Pattinson offers a fresh and distinct interpretation of the beloved character that audiences have enjoyed for decades.

Fiennes believes that Pattinson is exceptionally well-equipped to handle the demanding mantle of 007, citing the actor's striking physical appearance and unique aura as primary factors in his suitability. He emphasized that Pattinson brings a different vibe compared to his predecessor Daniel Craig, stressing that shifting the character's feel is a positive and necessary evolution for the long-running cinematic series to remain relevant and exciting.

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The actor described Pattinson as having a great look, noting that the stylistic shift from the previous era of Bond films is always beneficial for maintaining audience interest. Fiennes added that he thinks Pattinson will be great in the part, highlighting the importance of varying the character's presentation to keep the franchise dynamic and engaging for modern viewers who seek novelty and innovation in storytelling.

While Ralph Fiennes acknowledged that he has not watched any of Pattinson's previous roles that closely resemble the spy archetype, he remains confident in the producers' decision-making process. He suggested that the casting team must have conducted extensive tests to ensure Pattinson ticked all the necessary boxes for the demanding position of British secret agent, validating the rigorous selection procedure.

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Fiennes pointed to early promotional images of the actor as evidence that he visually fits the part, describing the photos as really cool and indicating that Pattinson looks the part of James Bond. He explicitly stated that he was thrilled for his colleague, reinforcing his belief that the new direction for the franchise is both exciting and well-founded in talent, with Pattinson's aesthetic aligning perfectly with the expected visual identity of the character.

Ralph Fiennes holds a special connection to the James Bond universe, having played Gareth Mallory, who later assumes the role of M, in multiple recent films. He appeared in Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die, establishing a history with the series that predates the current transition in lead actors and giving him a vested interest in the franchise's future and stability.

Fiennes did not hide his affection for Daniel Craig's version of 007 during a separate conversation, acknowledging the significant impact of the previous actor's run. This sentiment is rooted in his own experience, as he was part of the production during Craig's five-movie tenure, which many critics and fans consider one of the most successful and critically acclaimed periods in the series' storied history.

The James Bond franchise has seen its license pass between several leading men since Sean Connery first portrayed the character in Dr. No in 1962. Six actors have officially taken on the persona, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, each leaving a distinct and memorable mark on the cultural landscape of cinema.

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Robert Pattinson is set to become the seventh actor to play James Bond, a major milestone that follows the confirmation by Amazon MGM on a Monday morning after months of intense industry speculation and fan debate. This new chapter promises to bring a different flavor to the spy series, with Fiennes' endorsement adding a layer of credibility and anticipation from within the existing cast and crew.

The transition marks a significant shift in tone and style for the beloved franchise, with Fiennes suggesting that changing the character's vibe is essential for its longevity. His support serves as a reassuring signal to fans who may be wary of change, indicating that the new direction respects the legacy of the past while embracing the potential of a new era in espionage entertainment.