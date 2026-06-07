Rally for Escondido army veteran who died after attack outside Trump-themed home

Community members held a rally in Poway in support of 69-year-old Kerry Sheron, who died after being attacked outside his Trump-themed Escondido home.

The attorney for the man accused of fatally attacking a 69-year-old Army veteran outside his Trump-themed Escondido home says his client may not be mentally competent to stand trial.

During a court hearing on June 5, the attorney for 32-year-old Thomas Caleb Butler raised concerns about his competency, prompting a judge to order a mental health evaluation by a court-appointed doctor. The development comes after Butler missed his last two scheduled court appearances and follows an amended criminal complaint filed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office Investigators say Butler was captured on surveillance video allegedly attacking Kerry Sheron and a bystander outside Sheron's home on May 20.

Sheron was As the legal case moves forward, friends, family members and supporters gathered Sunday at the intersection of Pomerado Road and Twin Peaks Road in Poway to honor Sheron's life and call for justice. The intersection has served as the site of political rallies for years, but participants said this gathering carried a different significance. Garcia said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support since her husband's death.

Supporters lined all four corners of the intersection carrying American flags, banners and signs in Sheron's memory.

"All the people, demonstrations and love to him because he was a good guy," Garcia said. "He survived cancer. " Some of those attending said they met Sheron through the weekly rallies he and Garcia regularly attended. "We became friends from rallying together and we reach out to one another, support one another," said Amy Le, a friend of the couple.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Kerry, it's really sad and we just hope that justice can be served for Kerry," she said. Garcia said she continues to reflect on the years she shared with her husband while coping with the loss.

"I want to appreciate everything for my husband because he didn't deserve to die like that," she said. Although no evidence regarding a motive has yet been presented in court, Garcia and Le believe Sheron may have been targeted because of his political beliefs. The couple's home is decorated with multiple American flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump.

"We can agree to disagree on things, but it doesn't have to come to the point to take somebody's life," Le said. Escondido police say a possible motive remains under investigation, including whether there was a political component to the attack.

However, investigators have said they currently have no evidence supporting that theory. Butler is scheduled to return to court in mid-July. If he is found mentally competent, he will be arraigned on the charges. If he is deemed incompetent, additional proceedings will be scheduled.

This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.





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