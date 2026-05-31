Ralf Schumacher Weds Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in Saint-Tropez Ceremony Featured in Documentary

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher married his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a Saint-Tropez wedding that will be featured in a new four-part documentary series, while his ex-wife Cora Schumacher's public reaction shifted from hostility to well wishes.

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher married his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glamorous ceremony held in Saint-Tropez on Saturday. The wedding, which served as the climactic event for a new documentary series, unfolded over a three-day celebration in the picturesque French coastal town.

Both the groom, age 50, and his 36-year-old partner wore coordinated navy blue suits with light blue ties, radiating happiness as they exchanged vows before family and friends. The couple owns a residence near Saint-Tropez, and the festivities were captured on camera by crews from Sky and Wow for a four-part series titled 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja (We say Yes)'. The season finale, featuring the wedding, is scheduled to air later this week.

The documentary is anticipated to show Bousquet-Cassagne undergoing a facelift before the ceremony, a decision he made despite reservations from Schumacher. The wedding marks a significant milestone for Schumacher, who publicly came out as gay approximately 19 months ago following his separation from his ex-wife, Cora Schumacher. The former couple, married for 13 years and parents to a son named David, have experienced a strained relationship in recent years.

After Schumacher's announcement, Cora reacted with anger, claiming she had 'wasted her best years' and even burned her wedding dress. She publicly asked him to leave her alone so she could 'heal in peace'.

However, when news of the new marriage surfaced, Cora extended a more conciliatory message, stating that she and her new partner, Steven Bo Bekendam, wished the couple well. Schumacher's brother, Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula One world champion, remains wheelchair-bound after a devastating skiing accident in 2013 and was not mentioned as being present at the wedding





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Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher ties the knot with Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glitzy ceremony in St TropezFormer F1 star Ralf Schumacher has tied the knot with Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in a glitzy ceremony in St Tropez. The four-part documentary series, 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja (We say Yes)', is already on air with the season finale wedding episode due to be broadcast later this week.

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