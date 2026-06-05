Ralf Schumacher, the former Formula One driver, has ignored his ex-wife's jibe as he celebrates his wedding to Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in Saint-Tropez. Cora Schumacher, Ralf's ex-wife, made a thinly veiled comment about his sexuality in her congratulatory message to the couple.

Ralf Schumacher ignores ex-wife's jibe as he celebrates his wedding to Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in Saint-Tropez, the former Formula One driver seemingly unfazed by Cora's thinly veiled comment about his sexuality.

The 50-year-old, who came out as gay in July 2024, was pictured jumping into a pool and kissing his lover in the waters while clinking a glass of champagne at a garden party in Saint-Tropez at the weekend. Schumacher's relationship with Etienne has been the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary, which captured the start of their romance and the couple's journey to the altar.

The documentary, which has been following the couple for several months, also showed the pair receiving Botox treatment ahead of their big day. Ralf's previous marriage to Cora took place when he was 27 and she was 25 back in 2001 at a church. He drove in Formula One over a decade until 2007 for Jordan, Williams and Toyota. Schumacher won six races but was always the less successful brother, with the iconic Michael winning seven world championships.

Michael is now wheelchair-bound and has not been seen publicly since his horrifying skiing crash in 2013, with the exact nature of his current condition kept as a closely guarded secret by family and friends. Cora and Ralf were married for 14 years and shared a son, David, who was his father's best man on the day.

She had previously reacted angrily to Ralf's bombshell, claiming she had 'wasted her best years' on him, and had even burned her wedding dress in a public display of her hurt. However, it seems that Cora has now moved on and is single again, with her relationship with Steven Bo Bekendam ending after she congratulated Ralf and Etienne on their wedding.

The couple's wedding celebrations took place at a prestigious yacht club on the Cote d'Azur and lasted for three days, with the pair changing into white tee-shirts and blue shorts for the garden party. The festivities were captured by Sky Germany's cameras, which have been following the couple for several months. The documentary has given fans a glimpse into the couple's relationship and their journey to the altar, and it seems that Ralf and Etienne are happy and in love.

They were seen performing the first dance, dressed in all white, and cutting into their gigantic wedding cake, which was lit with sparklers on top and flanked by two towers of macarons. The couple's love story is one for the ages, and it seems that they are meant to be. The exact nature of Cora's comment about Ralf's sexuality is unclear, but it seems that she is now moving on and is happy for the couple.

Ralf and Etienne's relationship has been a subject of interest for many, and it seems that they are happy and in love. They were seen cruising through the Gulf of Saint-Tropez on a speedboat previously owned by Elton John, and were cheered on as they dove into the pool at an ostentatious house. The couple's love story is one for the ages, and it seems that they are meant to be





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