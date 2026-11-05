Raleigh Music and ICM Crescendo Acquire Tim Hardin Catalog

Raleigh Music Publishing and ICM Crescendo complete their first joint venture acquisition by purchasing the Tim Hardin song catalog, featuring iconic tracks covered by numerous artists.

Raleigh Music Publishing and ICM Crescendo have officially announced the acquisition of the musical catalog belonging to the late American singer-songwriter Tim Hardin. This transaction marks the first deal completed under the joint venture formed between Raleigh Music and ICM Crescendo. The purchase includes the rights to Hardin's most enduring compositions, securing the stewardship of songs that have resonated with audiences for decades.

Key Songs in the Acquired Catalog

The newly acquired collection features several of Hardin's most famous compositions, most notably the standards If I Were a Carpenter and Reason to Believe. These tracks have become pillars of the folk and rock genres, having been recorded by a vast array of performers over the years. Other significant titles within the portfolio include Misty Roses, Lady Came From Baltimore, Hang on to a Dream, and Black Sheep Boy.

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The commercial and cultural longevity of these works is evident in the extensive number of cover versions recorded by other artists. According to data from SecondHandSongs, Reason to Believe has been covered nearly 125 times. The most well-known recording of this song was performed by Three Dog Night, contributing significantly to its widespread recognition.

Joint Venture Strategy and Administration

As part of the agreement, Raleigh Music has been appointed to administer the catalog. Their responsibilities include leading efforts in royalty collection, synchronization licensing, and general promotion of the songs. This structure allows ICM Crescendo to leverage Raleigh's expertise in music publishing while establishing a foothold in the asset management space through their partnership.

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Jared ICM, president of ICM Asset Management and portfolio manager, emphasized the strategic importance of this initial deal. He stated that the Tim Hardin catalog represents exactly the type of iconic and enduring body of work the joint venture aimed to acquire. He noted that the partnership demonstrates its potential to secure high-value musical assets that maintain relevance across generations.

Commercial Viability and Historical Context

The commercial strength of the Hardin catalog is further highlighted by the combined cover count of its other major songs. Tracks such as Misty Roses, Lady Came From Baltimore, Hang on to a Dream, and Black Sheep Boy have approximately 120 cover versions among them, according to SecondHandSongs data. This volume of reinterpretation underscores the catalog's continued utility for sync licensing and recording opportunities.

Jared ICM described the acquisition as a strong first transaction for the joint venture. He expressed confidence in building on this success together with Raleigh Music. The deal combines the cultural significance of Hardin's work with a proven record of licensing activity, making it a highly attractive asset for future business development.

Provenance and Stakeholder Perspectives

The catalog was purchased directly from the heirs of Tim Hardin, who passed away in 1980. The terms of the financial deal were not disclosed to the public. Despite the lack of specific monetary figures, industry observers view the acquisition as a significant move in the consolidation of classic song publishing rights.

Spokespeople for both Raleigh Music and ICM Crescendo highlighted the honor of managing Hardin's legacy. They described the songs as moving and timeless, noting that their emotional impact remains as strong today as when they were originally written. The announcement suggests a renewed focus on promoting the deeper songbook behind Hardin's most famous hits to new audiences.

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Future Licensing and Market Impact

The acquisition positions Raleigh Music and ICM Crescendo to actively pursue synchronization opportunities for Hardin's music in film, television, and advertising. The high number of existing covers indicates a strong precedent for interest in these melodies. This trend suggests that new licensing deals could emerge as the companies begin their promotional efforts.

The partnership between Raleigh Music and ICM Crescendo is now established with this successful first deal. Both organizations have indicated a clear intent to continue acquiring high-quality catalogs that offer long-term revenue potential. The Tim Hardin collection serves as a foundational asset for their future joint projects in the music publishing sector.

Industry analysts note that the value of classic song catalogs often appreciates over time, particularly for writers with numerous successful covers. The presence of major interpretations by artists like Three Dog Night adds a layer of prestige and marketability to the Hardin estate. This acquisition reflects a broader trend of institutional investors and specialized publishing firms seeking stable, income-generating musical assets.

The deal also highlights the enduring appeal of American folk music from the 1960s and 1970s. As streaming platforms and media producers seek authentic, emotionally resonant tracks, catalogs like Hardin's remain highly sought after. The administration by Raleigh Music will likely focus on introducing these songs to contemporary media projects, ensuring their continued presence in the cultural lexicon.