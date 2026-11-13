Rakuten Group Holds Bitwise XRP ETF in $6.42M Crypto Portfolio

Rakuten Group disclosed a $6.42 million U.S. crypto ETF portfolio in its SEC filing, including a position in Bitwise's XRP ETF alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum funds.

Japanese technology and fintech conglomerate Rakuten Group has officially disclosed its holdings in U.S. exchange-traded funds, revealing a significant interest in the digital asset sector. According to the company's latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Rakuten holds Bitwise's XRP ETF as a component of a diversified $6.42 million portfolio at the end of the third quarter on Sept. 30, 2026.

Rakuten Diversified Crypto Holdings Details

The largest position within Rakuten's cryptocurrency portfolio is invested in BlackRock's spot Bitcoin fund, known as the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. At the close of the third quarter, the value of these specific Bitcoin shares stood at $5,893,593, forming the backbone of the firm's digital exposure. This substantial allocation highlights the firm's strategic focus on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

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Beyond Bitcoin, Rakuten maintains smaller but notable positions in other major digital assets. The conglomerate owns $263,632 worth of shares in the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF. Additionally, the firm has allocated $150,728 toward the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF. These figures demonstrate a broad approach to institutional crypto investment rather than a single-asset bet.

Institutional Competition and Market Context

Rakuten is not the sole institutional player navigating the new landscape of spot XRP exchange-traded funds. Competitor Raymond James Financial has also disclosed significant positions in these same XRP funds, according to separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This indicates a growing trend among major financial and technology firms to establish footprints in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

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The market capitalization of Rakuten Group currently stands at approximately ¥1.4 trillion, which translates to roughly $9 billion. The company generates annual revenue exceeding ¥2.5 trillion, equivalent to more than $16 billion. This financial scale provides the stability required to make strategic allocations in volatile asset classes like cryptocurrency ETFs without jeopardizing core operations.

Portfolio Weight and Regulatory Compliance

U.S. regulations mandate that any institutional manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. exchange-listed securities must disclose its portfolio on a quarterly basis, regardless of the firm's geographic origin. Rakuten Group holds approximately $1.4 billion in U.S. equities, with the majority of that capital invested in the shares of satellite operator AST SpaceMobile. Within this broader context, the company's crypto ETF positions account for less than 0.5% of its total U.S. portfolio value.

Despite the relatively small percentage allocation, the decision to hold these assets is notable given Rakuten's extensive business ecosystem. The company operates more than 70 services ranging from the Rakuten Ichiba marketplace and the Rakuten Mobile carrier to banking and brokerage services. These platforms serve more than 100 million users within Japan and over 2.1 billion users worldwide, creating a massive user base that could potentially drive future adoption of related financial products.

XRP ETF Market Performance Trends

The disclosure comes at a time when spot XRP exchange-traded funds have experienced recent volatility and outflows. Data from SoSoValue indicates that these funds lost $10.42 million on Nov. 9 and an additional $7.62 million on Nov. 10. Trading activity showed no net flows on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, suggesting a period of consolidation for these specific assets.

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On Oct. 28, the total net assets of these funds were recorded at $1.51 billion. However, the cumulative net inflow for spot XRP ETFs remains positive at $1.79 billion. The total net assets currently stand at $1.16 billion, representing 1.77% of the total market capitalization of XRP. This disparity between historical inflows and current asset values reflects the impact of recent market movements on fund performance.

Bitwise Fund Dominance and Future Outlook

Among the five available spot XRP funds, the Bitwise XRP ETF remains the largest vehicle for investor exposure. According to SoSoValue, the net assets of the Bitwise fund stand at $420.29 million. This dominance suggests that institutional investors like Rakuten are favoring established platforms with deeper liquidity and brand recognition in the crowded XRP ETF market.

As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, institutional adoption of cryptocurrency assets is expected to accelerate. Rakuten's filing underscores the increasing integration of digital assets into the balance sheets of traditional technology and financial conglomerates. Investors and analysts will likely monitor subsequent quarterly filings for any shifts in the firm's crypto strategy or adjustments to its equity holdings in sectors like satellite communications.