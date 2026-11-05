Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Sets Global Streaming Premiere Date on Prime Video

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ heads to Prime Video worldwide, streaming in five languages across more than 240 countries and territories.

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Nelson Dilipkumar directs the action crime sequel, which Kalanithi Maran produced through his Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired prison officer at the center of the franchise, and Anirudh Ravichander supplies the score.

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Paul Bettany, Asha Banks, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Colin Firth Team for Feel-Good Comedy 'It's Alright,' Protagonist Launches Sales at AFM Four stars from across Indian cinema turn up in cameos: Malayalam veteran Mohanlal, Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Kannada cinema’s Shivarajkumar. The wider ensemble includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

“The response to ‘Jailer’ was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With ‘Jailer 2,’ we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level,” Nelson said. The new film resumes the story where the original ended.

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A crime syndicate with political clout and overseas reach puts Muthuvel’s family in danger, dragging him back from retirement. Former foes resurface to settle scores and fresh allegiances form, leaving him to act on his own to shield his family and bring things back under control.

“Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us. Following the film’s spectacular theatrical response, we’re delighted to bring ‘Jailer 2’ to Prime Video, where it will join ‘Jailer,’ taking both chapters of Muthuvel Pandian’s story to audiences in India and across the world,” Nelson added. Rajinikanth now holds the top three positions on the all-time Tamil chart.

“Jailer 2” is followed by “2.0” and “Jailer,” while “Coolie” sits at No. 5. The first “Jailer” is already on the platform. The sequel joins it on Nov. 12, streaming in the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages in India and more than 240 countries and territories.