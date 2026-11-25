For 25 years, Raise the Future has brought adoptive and guardianship families together for a day of fun and connection.

The event offered support and connection for families facing adoption challenges. DRAPER — A little air hockey competition, arcade games and plenty of sister time — for Afton and her older sister, Hazel, a day at Boondocks in Draper was a chance to have fun and make memories with their grandparents, who've had guardianship of the girls for the past three years.

The outing was part of an annual event sponsored by Raise the Future during National Adoption Month. For 25 years, the organization has brought adoptive and guardianship families together for a day of fun and connection. The event is about more than just a day out. It's also an opportunity for families to connect with others who understand the unique challenges that can come with adoption and guardianship.

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Rachel Waddell, who works with Raise the Future, said those connections can make a meaningful difference.

"There's trauma, there's separation. And one key factor of adoption is loss," Waddell said.

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"All of it starts with loss. " She said having access to resources, professionals and other families who understand the experience can help families feel supported throughout the process. For Misty Robinson, that support has made a significant difference. She and her husband became guardians of their two granddaughters and turned to Raise the Future for help navigating the challenges of raising children who have experienced trauma.

The organization provided education, classes, in-home support and opportunities to connect with other families going through similar experiences.

"They've been able to teach us about traumatized brains and how to actually work with the kids, where meet them, where they are and help them feel safe and connected," Robinson said. "We have so much hope and more joy, less chaos in our home. It's just made a huge difference for us," Robinson said. For the girls, the impact can be found in the everyday moments.

Afton said she's also learning to be a little more patient with her sister. For Raise the Future, that's what the work is all about: helping families build stronger connections and making sure children have the support they need to thrive. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. In the kitchen, Gabby finds joy after years in foster care