Raise Federal Minimum Wage To $15 To Combat Inflation And Support Workers

Federal minimum wage has been frozen at $7.25 since 2009. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker advocates for a $15 hike to address affordability and support millions of low-income workers facing economic hardship.

Support for increasing the federal minimum wage to fifteen dollars has been a persistent political issue for years, with activists marching in Washington as early as 2021 to demand this change. It should now take center stage on the Democratic agenda for the next Congress, particularly as lawmakers consider the broader theme of affordability for everyday Americans. The current federal standard is widely viewed as insufficient in the modern economy, requiring immediate attention to address wage stagnation and rising living costs.

Federal Minimum Wage Stagnation Since 2009

The federal minimum wage has remained frozen at seven dollars and twenty-five cents an hour since June 2009, a period spanning more than fifteen years. This static figure has suffered significant erosion in purchasing power due to inflation, effectively shrinking to four dollars and sixty-four cents in real terms. If this rate had been adjusted for inflation over the decades, it would currently stand at eleven dollars and thirty-three cents, leaving millions of workers undercompensated for their labor.

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The historical value of this wage peaked in 1968, when the rate was one dollar and sixty cents, equivalent to fifteen dollars and eighty-one cents in 2026 dollars. Today, the federal minimum applies in twenty states that have not established their own higher local rates. These states, including Texas, are home to approximately 129 million people, representing nearly forty percent of the total U.S. population who remain subject to this outdated federal floor.

Governor Pritzker Advocates For Immediate Action

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has explicitly identified raising the federal minimum wage as an easy starting point for advancing the Democratic economic agenda. He argued that this reform is essential for addressing the economic pain experienced by ordinary citizens, noting that survival on a full-time job at the current rate is impossible. Specifically, he stated to CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins that an annual income of fourteen thousand dollars is insufficient for basic living needs.

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The math supports this assertion, as seven dollars and twenty-five cents multiplied by forty hours a week results in roughly fifteen thousand dollars over fifty-two weeks. However, minimum wage laborers are particularly vulnerable to irregular income due to furloughs, layoffs, and inconsistent scheduling practices by employers. Pritzker emphasizes that correcting this wage gap is a direct response to the affordability crisis that influenced recent voter behavior.

State-Level Variations And Higher Rates

While the federal rate lags, various states and localities have implemented significantly higher minimum wages to better reflect local economic conditions. The District of Columbia currently leads the nation with a minimum wage of seventeen dollars and twenty-five cents. Among the states, Washington leads the pack at seventeen dollars and thirteen cents, setting a benchmark for higher compensation standards in the region.

Localities within states also demonstrate the disparity between federal and local policies. In the city of Los Angeles, the minimum wage is eighteen dollars and forty-two cents, while unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County have set their rate at eighteen dollars and forty-seven cents. California has further enacted tiered systems for specific industries, mandating twenty dollars for fast-food workers and up to twenty-five dollars for many healthcare employees.

CBO Analysis Of Economic Impact

Nonpartisan analysis by the Congressional Budget Office provides detailed projections on the effects of raising the minimum wage to fifteen dollars by 2025. The report estimates that such a change would boost wages for seventeen million workers who currently earn less than that threshold. Additionally, ten million workers earning slightly above fifteen dollars per hour might receive indirect raises due to wage compression effects in the labor market.

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The Congressional Budget Office also projected that about 1.3 million workers might lose their jobs under a median estimate scenario. However, they cautioned that there is a two-thirds chance the employment change would range from zero to a decrease of 3.7 million workers. Overall, the poverty population would fall by 1.3 million, balancing job loss concerns against income gains for those who remain employed.

Economic Debate And Labor Market Effects

The economic implications of a higher minimum wage remain a subject of intense debate among experts and industry lobbyists. Commercial and industrial groups often argue that mandatory wage increases suppress hiring, potentially costing average workers more in lost opportunities than they gain in higher pay. These claims have driven opposition to federal hikes, suggesting that market forces should determine wage levels without government intervention.

Conversely, academic research offers mixed results regarding the labor effects of minimum wage hikes. A 2015 poll of forty-two leading economists by the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business highlighted the perplexity surrounding whether a fifteen-dollar wage would significantly reduce low-wage employment. This lack of consensus allows both proponents and opponents to cite data supporting their respective views on the best path forward for the economy.