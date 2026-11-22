As long as wind gusts stay below 34 mph, the iconic balloon floats can take off.

Uh oh. A big and potentially impactful coastal storm looks to bring wind and rain on Thanksgiving, with plans to spoil the annual holiday parade.

Storm Team 4 says the track of this upcoming storm could shift in the next several days, maybe pushing the storm later in the day — we'll have to see what happens in the coming days. But right now, it's not looking great. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to kick off Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and march through Manhattan until 12 p.m.The Thanksgiving storm isn't the only weather system with its eyes set on the tri-state.

Also read Macy's confirms Fiona to be honored at 100th Thanksgiving parade

A storm system that's been migrating up the East Coast this weekend should reach us by late Sunday. Expect rain to begin sometime between mid-afternoon and early evening in the metro New York City Area and continue overnight and into Monday morning. If you’re hitting the roads on Sunday, the earlier the better – especially if you’re headed south toward Philadelphia or Washington, D.C.

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Rain totals will be between 1 and 3 inches in most places for the 12-to-18-hour period that we expect the wet weather. For coastal areas, this is almost certain, but the forecast for big inland rain totals is lower-confidence and will depend on the exact track of the low-pressure system. If the low tracks farther offshore, inland will stay drier.

The good news is that most of the rain will fall overnight between Sunday and Monday, when most people are tucked in bed and not on the roads. The Monday morning commute will likely be the period most impacted by this storm.