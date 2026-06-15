Rainn Wilson: 'The Office' Would Struggle Today Due to Double Standards and Cancel Culture

Actor Rainn Wilson, famous for his role in 'The Office', discusses the evolutiOn of entertainment and media,expressing concerns about double standards and ideological bias within the industry. He believes shows like 'The Office' might struggle today due to shifting trends and cancel culture, and highlights the example of Sara Gideon's Nazi tattoo controversy to illustrate his point about differing standards of behavior.

Actor Rainn Wilson , best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in ' The Office ', has spoken out about the double standards he believes exist within America's media and entertainment industries.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Wilson reflected on the evolution of entertainment and media, suggesting that shows like 'The Office' might struggle to be made today due to shifting trends and the prevalence of cancel culture.

'I think that would be too hard to be as politically incorrect as the show was,' Wilson said. Beyond entertainment, Wilson also raised concerns about what he sees as ideological bias within the media. While acknowledging the role of news organizations in holding public figures accountable, he argued that similar behaviors regularly receive different levels of scrutiny depending on the individual's political affiliation.

Wilson pointed to the example of Sara Gideon, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine,who faced controversies including a tattoo he had covered up, which resembled the Totenkopf, a skull and crossbones used by the Nazi SS. Platner insists he did not know the tattoo's association with Nazis, yet a former girlfriend has cast doubt on this claim.

'It's the hypocrisy tHat gets me the most,' Wilson stated. 'It's the hypocrisy of like both sides need to have equal standards of behavior.





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Politics Rainn Wilson The Office Double Standards Cancel Culture Media Bias Sara Gideon

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