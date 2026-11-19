The natural warming cycle called El Niño has disrupted Florida’s typical dry season, meteorologists say, as schools close and flights are delayed.

PLANTATION, Fla. — A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rains in South Florida, flooding some streets and homes, closing sections of highways and collapsing the roof of a synagogue on Wednesday.

On the West Coast, heavy rain and high winds temporarily grounded planes at San Francisco’s airport, disrupted ferry service and flooded roads in Napa County and other wine country areas north of the city. Preliminary figures for Florida showed 15.3 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday in parts of Broward County, the National Weather Service said.

Also read Rainfall supercharged by El Niño floods roads and collapses a south Florida synagogue's roof

The threat was expected to last through Friday along Florida’s Atlantic Coast with additional rainfall amounts of 12 inches possible, the weather service said. WPLG-TV via AP A low-pressure system is expected to form near the northern Bahamas.

It could become a subtropical or tropical storm over parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.has disrupted Florida’s typical dry season that runs from October to May, said Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. El Niño is “helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events,” she said.

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In Florida, Broward County and the cities of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood declared states of emergency. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy urged people to avoid driving and unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood were closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy said. Some residents complained that drivers caused a wake that pushed floodwaters into their homes, he said. Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse and damaged the roof and flooded hallways at a hospital. No injuries were reported.

Rudy Taillard flew back from Texas on Tuesday night to find his apartment complex in the city flooded.

“It was insane. The water kept going up,” Taillard said.

“If you were living on the first floor, like, you were cooked. It was pretty brutal. Thank God I’m on the top floor. ” The highest rainfall amount was recorded in Plantation, where resident Jade Jaime said the storm just kept going all day “and then by the time we went to sleep at night, still just pouring down like it was never going to end.

” In Fort Lauderdale, the 5.72 inches of rain that fell in a downpour ending early Wednesday broke the daily record of 1.8 inches set in 1959, Garcia said. Rebecca Blackwell / APIn northern Florida, a warning was issued for minor flooding along the St. Johns River.

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The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning through Friday morning for the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset burn scar areas, warning of a risk of debris flows as a storm approaches. South of San Francisco, a 47-mile segment of Highway 1 near Big Sur was closed Wednesday for the same reason.

In San Francisco, which set a daily record with 2.28 inches of rain, the fire department responded to more than 300 calls Wednesday morning, many of which were related to flooding, along with downed trees and electrical wires, Chief Dean Crispen said during a news conference. Areas along the Embarcadero were flooded as waves crashed over barricades recently installed to prevent flooding near the Ferry Building, a waterfront landmark.

Officials canceled several ferries leading from the city due to the storm. Several highways were blocked by flooding or debris in Napa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, according to the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol. Northeast of San Francisco, flooding forced the evacuation of a school in Antioch, according to police and fire officials.

Gusts up to 50 mph were forecast for the East Bay region and up to 70 mph for the Altamont Pass, which connects Bay Area highways to I-5 in the Central Valley. Snow accumulations of up to 4 feet were forecast through Friday in the highest portions of the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service issued a long-range forecast showing heavy rain is possible along the Atlantic seaboard in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, from North Carolina to New York’s Long Island on Sunday and into New England on Sunday and Monday.