Raines LB Tony Williams Adds NC State to Top 12, Wolfpack Lands Four Early 2026 Commits

Tony Williams, a standout linebacker from Raines High School, has narrowed his college football choices to a Top 12, which includes NC State. The Wolfpack also secured four early commitments for the 2026 class.

Raines High School (Fla.) junior linebacker Tony Williams received a top 12 offer from a collection of prominent college football programs this week. The 6-foot-210-pound three-star prospect's list of suitors includes NC State, along with Nebraska, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Missouri, SMU, Indiana, Pitt, Wake Forest, Iowa State, and Miami, his lone in-state option. Williams, recognized for his physicality and knack for finding the ball, has accumulated over 20 offers.

His recruitment remains open, with West Virginia joining the competition on Wednesday. Williams' standout performance last season for a Raines team that concluded with a 13-1 record saw him amass 101 tackles, 16 for a loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. Currently, he holds a national ranking of No. 472, No. 38 among linebackers, and No. 77 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Meanwhile, NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have secured four early commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. These include Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, Milford Mill Academy (Md.) three-star safety Koby Sarkodie, and Paramus Catholic High School (N.J.) three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta.





