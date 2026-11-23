Family, friends and members of the William M. Raines High School community gathered at Philippian Community Church to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime educator Vincent Hall.

Family, friends, former students and colleagues gathered Sunday evening to honor the life and legacy of Vincent Hall, the longtime educator - most recently principal at William M. Raines High School - whose impact stretched across generations of Duval County students.

A Reflection of Life service and public viewing were held at Philippian Community Church. People in attendance shared memories of Hall’s leadership, mentorship and commitment to students during his nearly three decades with Duval County Public Schools. Many attendees wore black and maroon in tribute to Hall and his connection to Raines, Hall’s alma mater where he began serving as principal in 2013.

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Those who knew Hall described him as an educator who made personal connections with students and families and worked to ensure every child had an opportunity to succeed.

“I know this is kind of a cliché, but he left no child behind. He left no parent behind,” said Traci Stewart, whose daughters attended schools where Hall worked.

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“He was able to match the parent with the child and remember who everybody was. ” Hall’s influence extended beyond the classroom, friends said. Childhood friend Kenneth Bardge recalled Hall helping his daughter secure a Gates Foundation scholarship, setting her on a path that ultimately led to earning her doctorate degree.

“He was a part of that,” Bardge said. “My hat’s off to the young man. ” Hall spent much of his career serving students in Duval County schools. Before becoming principal at Raines, he taught at First Coast High School and held several leadership roles within the district.

In 2025, he was named Duval County Public Schools’ Principal of the Year after helping lead Raines to its first-ever “B” grade. Former chemistry teacher Larry Elkins said Hall’s leadership qualities were evident even as a student.

“He was always concerned about his studies, very conscientious and always willing to help his classmates,” Elkins said. “When I found out he became principal ... that made me feel good that he’d followed a career into teaching. ” Hall died Nov. 9 . News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from students, educators, alumni and community leaders across Jacksonville.

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A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Philippian Community Church.